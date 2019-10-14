Buzzer Beater: Analysis from Kings’ 128-115 preseason win over the Utah Jazz

Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) attempts to steal the ball from Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay, left, in the first half of a preseason game Monday in Salt Lake City. AP

Kings coach Luke Walton was hoping to see another step in the development of his team’s defense in Monday’s preseason game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Instead, he got a good look at how explosive the Kings can be at the offensive end of the floor.

Buddy Hield scored 23 points and Marvin Bagley III posted another double-double, leading the Kings to a 128-115 victory over the Jazz. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Six players scored in double figures for the Kings, who shot 46 percent from the field.

The Kings will conclude their preseason schedule against Melbourne United on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. They will open the regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23.

Star of the night

Bagley posted his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. He also had two blocked shots and a steal. It was another strong showing for Bagley, who had 12 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday’s 105-88 victory over the Suns.

Bagley was active and engaged from the opening tip, posting nine points, three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in the first four minutes of the game. He made 4 of 7 field-goal attempts during that stretch and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

Bagley was just as involved during his next stint in the second quarter. He blocked a shot by Emmanuel Mudiay, converted on a nifty up-and-under reverse layup and even took a shot to the face from reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who was assessed a flagrant foul.

Bombs away

The Kings made 14 of 38 from 3-point range, shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. They reached Walton’s goal of 35 3-point attempts per game after falling just short in two of their first three preseason games.

Hot shots

Bagley wasn’t the only one with a hot hand early. The Kings shot 57.1 percent over the first eight minutes, making nine of their first 15 field-goal attempts. They shot 56.5 percent in the first quarter and 53.8 percent in the first half, making 9 of 19 (.474) from 3-point range.

Foul play

The two teams combined to commit 29 fouls in first half. The Kings were whistled for 17 of them. Kings center Dewayne Dedmon and Jazz forward Joe Ingles both finished the half with four fouls in 14 minutes. Bagley and Kings forward Richaun Holmes had three fouls apiece. Ingles was later hit with a flagrant foul when he put a leg lock on Wenyen Gabriel after the two of them got tangled up early in the fourth quarter.

Injury report

Kings: OUT – Trevor Ariza (lipoma excision), Harry Giles III (sore left knee), Cory Joseph (sore right calf), Tyler Lydon (right hip inflammation), Hollis Thompson (right hip bursitis), Tyler Ulis (right groin strain).

Jazz: OUT – Dante Exum (right knee rehab), Juwan Morgan (left ankle sprain).

