Kings unveil throwback court to pair with classic uniform scheme

The Kings will feature their original Sacramento logo at midcourt for 17 games this season. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are bringing back the classics. The team’s royal blue and red color scheme – which was worn from 1991 to 1994 on the road – is a popular choice for throwback uniforms, based on internet reaction.

But the plan runs deeper. The team announced Friday at a fan event a classic court, which features the classic color scheme and the logo used by the team from 1985 to 1994. The court will be used for 17 home games, with the words “Sacramento Proud” running along the baseline.

The Kings also announced Friday they will host 35 special events to celebrate their 35th anniversary in Sacramento. Some events will require a purchased ticket, which will benefit the Kings Foundation. Events include a 3-on-3 competition, a 5K walk/run and a brunch with Kings players.