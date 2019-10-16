Report: Kings offer Buddy Hield $90 million extension, but that might not be enough

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kings have made a formal offer to guard Buddy Hield as the deadline for a contract extension approaches, but it might not be enough to keep the 26-year-old sharpshooter in Sacramento.

League sources told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports the Kings have offered Hield a four-year, $90 million extension, but Hield and his agent, Brandon Rosenthal, are seeking a deal worth closer to $110 million.

Hield recently expressed some frustration over contract talks with the Kings, telling The Sacramento Bee he wants to get a deal done before Monday’s deadline for rookie-scale extensions. He is eligible for a four-year deal worth up to $130.7 million or a five-year, designated-player extension worth up to about $170 million.

“As a player, you want to have that trust that the franchise has your back and we’re just waiting for them to make a move and come to an agreement,” Hield said. “They’re talking, but nothing is moving yet. Nothing has moved. I’m ready to make things happen, man. I want to make Sacramento my home. I’m ready to get this s--- done. I want to be here and if it doesn’t happen, then things can go the other way.”

The Kings are trying to manage future salary cap space carefully. Hield and guard guard Bogdan Bogdanovic are eligible for extensions now. Point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III will be eligible for extensions in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Bogdanovic is eligible for a four-year, $51.4 million extension until June 30, but he would likely receive more lucrative offers as a restricted free agent this summer. Bogdanovic told The Bee the team has offered him a max extension, but he is in no hurry to finalize a deal.

Hield and Bogdanovic will both become restricted free agents if they don’t sign new deals before their respective deadlines. The Kings would have a right to match any offers they receive from other teams.

Bogdanovic averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in a backup role for the Kings last season. He shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range over his first two NBA seasons.

Hield averaged a team-high 20.7 points per game last season. He shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range and became the first player in NBA history to make 600 3-pointers in his first three seasons.

Hield established himself as the team’s starting shooting guard last year when Bogdanovic missed the start of the season due to injury. Hield is emerging as one of the NBA’s most prolific 3-point shooters while Bogdanovic, hot off a spectacular summer with the Serbian national team, is gaining notoriety as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

