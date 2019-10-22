Vote in our poll: How many wins will the Sacramento Kings get this season?

The staff of The Sacramento Bee took a poll last year about how people on our staff thought the Sacramento Kings would do. The poll, on a white board at the back of the room, registered a high of 32 wins and a low of 19.

We were well off the mark of 39, as the Kings overachieved with their young talent.

So we turn to our readers. Enlighten us. How many wins do you think the team will have this season?