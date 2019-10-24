Sacramento Kings: Bagley out four to six weeks with a broken thumb

Sacramento Kings Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks of the regular season, the team announced Thursdsay. AP

The Sacramento Kings will be without young forward Marvin Bagley III for four to six weeks because of a broken right thumb, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Bagley injured the thumb during the Kings’ 124-95 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday night in the first game of the season. He scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of play.

The Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for their first home game and head to Salt Lake City on Saturday for a showdown with the Jazz.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW