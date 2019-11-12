Vote: Who should start at point guard for the Kings while De’Aaron Fox is injured?

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will be reevaluated in three to four weeks after suffering a grade-3 ankle sprain at the end of Monday’s practice. There is speculation Fox could miss 30 games or more. Who should Kings coach Luke Walton start at point guard while Fox is out?

Cory Joseph: One of the Kings’ key free-agent acquisitions could slide into the starting role after serving as the primary backup over the first nine games. Joseph is a 6-foot-3 combo guard with a reputation for defense, but he offers limited upside at the offensive end, averaging just 6.4 points and 2.2 assists.

Yogi Ferrell: The 6-0 combo guard has demonstrated an ability to light up a scoreboard with a barrage of 3-point bombs, but many view him as a shooting guard in a point guard’s body. He averaged 5.9 points and shot just over 36 percent from 3-point range in a backup role last season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic: The Kings have often turned to their 6-6 wing for ball-bandling and playmaking duties, but according to basketballreference.com he logged just 2 percent of his minutes at point guard over his first two NBA seasons. Bogdanovic is averaging 12 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

