Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox speaks for first time since suffering ankle injury

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox sits on the floor after taking a hard hit while trying to score late in the fourth quarter during the Kings 122-112 loss to the Portland Trailblazers at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, October 25, 2019. Special to the Bee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since suffering a severely sprained ankle that will keep him out of the lineup for several weeks.

Fox addressed the media following the Kings’ workout at their Golden 1 Center practice facility. He is expected to miss at least a month and could be sidelined quite a bit longer, depending on how the injury heals.

“After I got the MRI and the X-ray, before I got the results, I knew I was gonna be out for a while,” Fox said. “When they called me that night and told me, I kind of expected it. But at the same time, it’s like my heart dropped, having to miss time like this.”

The Kings (4-6) have won four of their last five going into Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers (9-2) at Staples Center. Kings coach Luke Walton started Cory Joseph in place of Fox in Tuesday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Yogi Ferrell and Bogdan Bogdanovic are also capable of handling point-guard duties, but Fox will be missed.

Fox averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds over the first nine games of the season. His injury represents another big blow to a Kings team that is trying to overcome an 0-5 start after losing forward Marvin Bagley III to a broken thumb in the season opener.

Fox sustained the injury during a 5-on-5 half-court drill at the end of practice Monday. The team said he will be reevaluated in three to four weeks. A league source told The Sacramento Bee that Fox suffered a grade-3 sprain. That’s the most severe class of sprains, according to Dr. Mark Drakos, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports-related injuries.

“A Grade 3 sprain means there was a tear of two of the ligaments on the outside of the ankle,” said Drakos, a foot and ankle surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

“Grade 1 is a partial tear of one or both ligaments. Grade 2 is a complete tear of one and a partial tear of the other. A grade-3 sprain is the worst of the sprains. That means there was a tear of two of the ligaments on the outside of the ankle, so it’s a significant injury in terms of contributing to the overall stability of the ankle.”

Drakos said the typical recovery time for Grade 3 sprains is four to six weeks, but some take longer to heal. Over the past two seasons, Matthew Dellavedova, Reggie Jackson and Lonzo Ball missed 11 weeks or more with the same injury.

Drakos said players can be more susceptible to future ankle sprains if the injury doesn’t heal well and the ligaments remain loose. He noted that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry underwent surgery after spraining his right ankle several times during the 2010-11 season, but surgery usually is not needed.

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Lakers

Nov. 17 vs. Boston Celtics

Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns

Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets

Nov. 24 at Washington Wizards