Kings coach Luke Walton calls out own players and they like it; says speed can wait

Kings coach Luke Walton has privately and publicly challenged his players to be better in various ways.

He wants De’Aaron Fox to become a great leader. He wants Bogdan Bogdanovic to be a better defender. He wants Buddy Hield to get better on defense, too, and he hasn’t been shy about saying so.

“We’ve all locked in – everybody, and that’s (because of) Luke,” Hield said. “Luke’s calling out guys and just making sure we stay locked in. If I mess up, he’s calling me out in front of everybody. He’s not pulling me off to the side. He wants us to feel it and wants us to take ownership of that, and that’s big time by a coach. Point (it) out and let us know we’re messing up. … That’s big for us. We all take it in and go out there and respond and guard somebody and play as a team.”

The Kings (5-7) seem to be rising to Walton’s challenges in some significant ways despite losing Fox and Marvin Bagley III to injuries. After going 0-5 to start the season, they have won five of their last seven going into Tuesday’s game against the surprising Phoenix Suns (7-4) at Golden 1 Center.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

During that stretch, the Kings posted wins over the Utah Jazz (8-4), Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) and Boston Celtics (10-2). Their only losses came by a total of six points against the Toronto Raptors (8-4) and Los Angeles Lakers (11-2).

Over those seven games, the Kings were fourth in the NBA in offensive rating (112.9), 14th in defensive rating (107), seventh in net rating (+6) and 30th in pace (96.36). They held their last three opponents to 99 points despite playing the Lakers and Celtics, currently the two best teams in the NBA, and the Blazers, who reached the Western Conference finals last season with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

The slowdown in pace has been a big talking point among fans who watched the Kings win 39 games with the third-fastest pace in the NBA last season. Walton said he envisions a day when he unleashes his team to play to one of its greatest strengths, but he is unwavering in his belief that first mastering half-court execution and defense will win games in the playoffs someday.

“We’re still not playing, ideally, as fast as we want to, but for us to get there, we really have to understand what we’re doing,” Walton said. “Play calls, terminology, we have to have a complete understanding of what all that is for us as a group and we’re getting there, and we’re getting better at it, but I don’t feel like there’s a need to rush to the next thing yet.”

High praise for Hield

Celtics coach Brad Stevens had high praise for Hield after he scored a season-high 35 points Sunday to help the Kings beat the Celtics 100-99 and end Boston’s 10-game winning streak. Hield did a lot of his damage against Marcus Smart, an elite defender.

“We probably let him get going a little bit too much, but then the shots he made, like the pull-up on the baseline, was incredible,” Stevens said. “The shake and raise 3 on Smart was incredible. He’s a heck of an offensive player.”

Bjelica’s calming influence

Forward Nemanja Bjelica has posted two double-doubles in the past three games. He had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 107-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He had 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in the win over Boston.

Bjelica is shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. He has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game this season.

“He’s great,” Walton said. “He’s such a calming force with our team. It’s a new group and we rely a lot on the young guys, but what we need from him, what I’ve told him is we need his leadership. He’s naturally kind of a quieter guy, but he’s very experienced in basketball and in life, and he’s done a wonderful job of being a really calming force. What we need, he finds a way to bring some of that.”

Season of giving

Kings players hosted three events Monday as part of this year’s Season of Doing Good, which will include more than 30 community events with more than 100 community partners to benefit more than 20,000 people in the Sacramento region, the team said.

Richaun Holmes teamed up with Naot Footwear and Birkenstock Midtown to donate 150 pairs of custom-fit shoes to women associated with WEAVE, Inc. Kings players and staff later hosted a Thanksgiving-themed feast at Golden 1 Center, where they served more than 200 youth and families from underserved areas of Sacramento. Also, Harrison Barnes hosted 100 local youth and family members for a Boys and Girls Club Thanksgiving dinner at Fixins Soul Kitchen.

For sale

The Los Angeles Times reported a sale is pending on former Kings coach Dave Joerger’s El Dorado County ranch-estate. The 10-acre property in Shingle Springs went up for sale for $1.675 million earlier this month. It features a 4,500-square-foot, four-bedroom residence, a detached guest residence, a gym, an eight-car garage and horse facilities, including a 10-stall barn.

Joerger coached the Kings for three seasons, compiling a 98-148 record. He was fired in April.

Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns

Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets

Nov. 24 at Washington Wizards

Nov. 25 at Boston Celtics

Nov. 27 at Philadelphia 76ers