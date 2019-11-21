Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic questionable vs. Brooklyn Nets with hamstring tightness

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) makes another three-pointer during a game at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center due to left hamstring tightness.

Bogdanovic scored a career-high 31 points in Tuesday’s 120-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. He left the game with 1:22 remaining after suffering the hamstring injury.

Bogdanovic told reporters he thought the injury was just a cramp, but he was quickly ushered out of the locker room to receive additional treatment. Kings coach Luke Walton said “hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

The Kings are already missing point guard De’Aaron Fox due to a severely sprained ankle and Marvin Bagley III due to a broken right thumb.

Bogdanovic is shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range over the last eight games. He has averaged 21.5 points and 8.0 assists in four games since Fox went down, helping the Kings go 3-1 during that stretch.

Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule

Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets

Nov. 24 at Washington Wizards

Nov. 25 at Boston Celtics

Nov. 27 at Philadelphia 76ers

Nov. 30 vs. Denver Nuggets