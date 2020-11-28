Sources: Sacramento Kings among teams showing significant interest in Glenn Robinson III

Kings general manager Monte McNair might be considering another move in free agency before he finalizes his roster for the start of training camp Tuesday.

The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.

The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said. The Kings could be looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks.

Sacramento has Harrison Barnes and DaQuan Jeffries, who officially re-signed with the Kings on Saturday, but Robinson would come in with an opportunity to compete for the backup small forward spot. Robinson, 26, is a 6-foot-6, 222-pound small forward with a 40-inch vertical leap. He was the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the 40th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played modest roles for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons before getting a bigger opportunity with an injury-depleted Golden State Warriors squad in 2019-20.

Robinson started 48 games for the Warriors, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 85.1% at the free-throw line. He had a career-high 25 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder and later matched that total against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors traded Robinson and Alec Burks to the 76ers for three second-round draft picks in February. Robinson appeared in 14 games for Philadelphia, where he averaged 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. He had another 25-point game against the Lakers before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Robinson appeared in only two games during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble after suffering an oblique muscle strain.