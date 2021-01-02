Disgruntled dad tells Sacramento Kings to ‘PLEASE trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP!’

Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III, right, shoots, against Houston Rockets’ Christian Wood (35) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Marvin Bagley III’s father took a shot at the Kings organization on Twitter for the second time in less than a week during Saturday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, this time asking the team to trade his son.

Bagley’s father sent the tweet from the family’s Team Bagley account while the Kings were in Houston, where they suffered a 102-94 loss to the Rockets. Bagley started at power forward but logged just 25 minutes and went to the bench for most of the fourth quarter.

“@SacramentoKings PLEASE trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP!” Marvin Bagley II wrote, signing the tweet “Love - Coach Bagley.”

The tweet was later deleted, but not before users screenshotted and shared it on social media.

Bagley sat out the final 8:37 against the Rockets after picking up his fourth personal foul. He finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with nine rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 25 minutes.

Kings coach Luke Walton was asked about the tweet from Bagley’s father following the game.

“Well, my message is always the same, we don’t listen to any of that,” Walton said. “It’s us within these walls, us within this locker room, and we’re in this together. Like I always say, good or bad, whatever people are saying, we’ve got to do everything we can not to let that affect what we’re trying to get done here.”

Bagley’s father has remained relatively quiet since publicly mocking former Kings coach Dave Joerger during his son’s rookie season in 2018-19, but his criticism of the team resurfaced earlier this week. Bagley had 18 points in the first half of Tuesday’s 125-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets, but he played poorly in the third quarter and did not return in the fourth because Richaun Holmes was having a big game.

“What since (sic) does it make to treat Marvin Bagley III this way?” Team Bagley tweeted. “No worries, it will surely work out. #TEAMBAGLEY.”

Bagley, chosen out of Duke with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He is shooting 37.5% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range. Bagley has flashed his potential with some bright moments already this season, but he is still learning after being limited to 13 games due to injuries last season.

Bagley has started all six games for the Kings, who won three of their first four before losing two to the Rockets. Walton said he chose to start Bagley this season because the team wants to be athletic, fast and versatile at both ends of the floor, and “Marvin is somebody that can hopefully get us there.”

“We know he has a very bright future,” Walton said. “We’re going to continue to be patient, continue to teach, continue to work with him on all of that stuff, but he’s doing a nice job.

“He’s been great as far as actively learning, actively searching out to become better and get a better understanding of these kinds of things. There are mistakes happening, for sure, but as long as the player is trying and willing to do the things you’re asking, you live with those mistakes with young players. That’s the way our league is. The best teacher is always going to be experience, so the more he goes through things the more he’ll pick them up.”