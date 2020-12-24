Luke Walton says starting Bagley can help Kings become the team ‘we want to be’

Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III, right, battles for control of a rebound with Denver center Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night. AP

Kings coach Luke Walton made the decision to start Marvin Bagley III at power forward in Wednesday’s season opener against the Denver Nuggets based on the organization’s belief in what Bagley can become.

The Kings brought Bagley along slowly during his rookie campaign and then spent most of his sophomore season nursing him back to health. Walton acknowledged Bagley must keep working to master team concepts after missing so much time, but the wait is over. Now it’s time to find out what the Kings can be with Bagley in the starting lineup.

“We want to be an athletic, fast, versatile team on both ends of the court, and Marvin is somebody that can hopefully get us there,” Walton said. “And we know that with his limited time and even coming into a shortened camp, he’s got to get a much better understanding of how we’re doing it, but we feel excited about the fact that he can help get us there and he can be that type of player, so we’re going to throw him out there early and often.”

Bagley nearly recorded a double-double against the Nuggets in a dramatic 124-122 overtime victory at Ball Arena in Denver. The Kings escaped with the win on a putback basket by Buddy Hield at the buzzer. In his first game since Jan. 20, Bagley posted 13 points, nine rebounds and one blocked shot in 27 minutes before fouling out with 2:36 to play in the fourth quarter.

“I was impressed,” Walton said. “He’s another young player that unfortunately hasn’t had a ton of game reps, but against this team and that offense, and kind of being only at half of our training camp this year, I expected him to struggle a little more as far as concepts and coverages. I thought he did a really nice job. He even held his own a couple times when we played him at (center) guarding (Nikola) Jokic. I thought he had a very solid night for his first game back in a while.”

Bagley, chosen out of Duke with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, missed most of the 2019-20 season due to injuries and then missed the start of training camp after contracting COVID-19. Last season’s ordeal took a toll on Bagley’s psyche, but he seems to be at peace with himself now.

“I just think everything happens for a reason,” Bagley said. “I can’t control stuff that I can’t control. At the end of the day, the only thing I can control is how I approach the game, how I work and the work I put into the game. That’s my mindset and I stayed positive throughout that whole time.”

‘Helping my team’

Bagley was asked what he wants for himself this season.

“Just being out there, being available, being able to be on the court and productive,” Bagley said. “Not just on the court, (not) just out there, but being productive and helping my team win in any way. That, to me, is a successful season. We obviously want to win and get to the payoffs, but as far as personal (goals) I just want to stay on the court and stay healthy. I pray every day about it and I feel great about this season.”

Walton had a little more than a week to evaluate Bagley’s readiness and fit for an offensive system predicated on pace and space. Walton started Bagley next to center Richaun Holmes in Sacramento’s last two preseason games against the Golden State Warriors.

That pairing presented obvious spacing issues for a team that wants to spread the floor for point guard De’Aaron Fox. Walton said the offense “got a little bogged down” and “stalled out” with Bagley and Holmes on the floor together in the preseason.

Neither Bagley nor Holmes is considered much of a perimeter threat at this point. Bagley shot 28.8% from 3-point range over his first two seasons. Holmes hasn’t taken a 3-pointer in a regular-season game since 2018. Both players like to operate around the basket, but that clogs up the paint and puts obstacles in front of Fox.

Bagley said the key to learning to play with Holmes is continuing to build chemistry and cohesiveness. Holmes said they have to give each other room to operate.

“Just getting used to each other and different nuances of the offense,” Holmes said. “He missed a couple preseason games, so we’re just getting into the flow. We know the things we need to work on, watch film on, and there’s no doubt in my mind it’s going to work.”

Pace and space

The alternative would be to start 32-year-old Nemanja Bjelica at power forward, with Bagley, Holmes or Hassan Whiteside at center. Bjelica, a 39.3% career 3-point shooter, would provide the floor spacing Sacramento wants, but the Kings are investing in youth, athleticism and upside.

“Some of the spacing hasn’t been where we want it,” Walton said. “But for where we’re going, we’re going to need De’Aaron and Marvin to both be able to shoot the ball at some point. We feel confident that they can and they will.”

Fox and Bagley both struggled to knock down shots against the Nuggets. Fox made just 8 of 20 field-goal attempts, although he made 1 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 free throws. Bagley went 5 of 14 from the field and 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Walton believes Bagley will find his range, but he wants him to be more than just a scorer. He is also asking Bagley to become a more willing passer and playmaker.

“We want good shots,” Walton said. “… We don’t want him just forcing it. We want him to be a playmaker as well as a scorer. We’ll look for him to get good shots just like we want everybody else to get good shots.”

Walton said the Kings could be very dangerous if Fox and Bagley both become effective 3-point shooters.

“It makes us very explosive,” Walton said. “It makes us big. It makes us athletic and now it gives us the space we’re looking for, that every team is looking for.

“The league is getting big again and the difference is these bigs have all turned themselves into really good shooters. … As Marvin and De’Aaron continue to improve as shooters, that’s going to open up a lot of things for us.”