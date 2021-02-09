Kings forward Harrison Barnes has Boston buzzing as Celtics explore trade possibilities

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to basket past Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards (4) and Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) in the second quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings general manager Monte McNair might have to make a big decision regarding Harrison Barnes in the coming weeks as the March 25 trade deadline approaches.

Barnes is having a career year and could attract significant interest from top contenders seeking reinforcements for a deep postseason run, but the Kings (12-11) suddenly have playoff hopes of their own after winning seven of their last eight games. The Kings vaulted from 12th in the Western Conference into a tie for seventh Monday night when the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets all lost.

If McNair is willing to entertain offers for Barnes, there could be at least one team coveting the services of the 28-year-old forward from North Carolina. Boston Celtics fans and the Boston sports media have identified Barnes as one of the top potential targets for Celtics president Danny Ainge.

The Celtics (12-10) are fourth in the Eastern Conference despite losing four of six, including last week’s 116-111 loss to the Kings. Barnes showcased various aspects of his game, finishing with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. In a MassLive.com story titled “Celtics’ possible trade target Harrison Barnes impresses for Kings,” Matt Vautour wrote: “If Harrison Barnes would like to be traded to the Celtics next month, the Sacramento Kings forward put together an impressive audition.”

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Monday the Celtics seem to be trying to make a move.

“Late Saturday evening, I received a flurry of texts from multiple executives around the league who said the Celtics were up to something,” O’Connor wrote. “What they’re up to is unclear, but league sources have long said Boston is searching for upgrades to bolster its wing and big man position.”

The Celtics will likely look to add a piece using the team’s $28.5 million traded player exception from the deal that sent Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets. Barnes is making $22.2 million this season in the second year of a four-year, $85 million deal. Ainge said on a recent radio show the Celtics’ biggest need is “shooting with size.”

Barnes might fit the bill. At 6-8 and 225 pounds, he has the size, strength and versatility to fill either forward spot. He has logged 52% of his minutes this season at small forward and 48% at power forward, according to Basketball-Reference.

Barnes is averaging 17.1 points and career highs of 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is shooting career-bests of 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range. He won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015 and a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston wrote “Barnes ought to be near the top” of Ainge’s wish list, speculating that trade talks might start with a first-round draft pick and a promising young player such as Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford.

Langford, 21, was the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Indiana. The 6-foot-4 guard showed some potential as a rookie but has not played this season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in late September.

Nesmith, 21, was the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Vanderbilt. He has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. Nesmith was lauded as perhaps the best shooter in the draft, but so far he is shooting just 31% from 3-point range for the Celtics.