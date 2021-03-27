Kings GM Monte McNair keeping secrets and ‘optionality’ after NBA trade deadline

Kings general manager Monte McNair wouldn’t reveal his biggest secrets when he met with the media Friday, but he offered some insights into his life and the decisions he made leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

People wondered for weeks if the Kings would be buyers or sellers as McNair approached his first trade deadline as the team’s head of basketball operations. McNair finally answered that question in a Zoom call with reporters after making a series of minor moves intended to improve the team’s length, athleticism, defense and depth.

“This year there were some maybe traditional buy sell/moves, but I think where we categorized ourselves was like value buyers,” said McNair, whose wife gave birth to their third child 10 days before the deadline. “We explore all opportunities and this is what kind of came to the forefront. These guys that we acquired, the ability to maybe help us this year, of course, but also be a part of our future, just really allowed us also to maintain all that optionality going forward.”

The Kings traded Cory Joseph, Nemanja Bjelica and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors in separate deals to acquire Delon Wright, Terence Davis, Maurice Harkless and Chris Silva. McNair did not make any big moves involving Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III or Richaun Holmes, who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Davis and Harkless are both on expiring contracts and Silva’s deal includes a team option for next season, but Wright is guaranteed $8.5 million next season. Sacramento added about $6.1 million to its books for 2021-22 by bringing in Wright to replace Joseph, who was only guaranteed $2.4 million next season. The Kings could have trouble re-signing Holmes unless they can clear cap space before free agency begins. McNair wouldn’t say what he intends to do.

“I won’t get into all the offseason plans, but Richaun has been amazing for us this year,” McNair said. “He’s really having a career year and he is the key to a lot of what we do on both ends. The energy he brings, his untouchable floater that everybody loves, and, defensively, the ability to play in the paint and on the perimeter, he’s been amazing and we’re excited to see him continue to do that for us.”

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, also faces some uncertainty in the months ahead after the Kings reportedly tried to trade him before the deadline. Bagley’s father publicly requested a trade on Twitter in early January, but the Kings were unable to move the former Duke star. McNair sidestepped a question about Bagley’s future with the organization and his father’s social media antics, simply saying he’s looking forward to Bagley’s return from a broken hand.

“Marvin’s made great improvement this year,” McNair said. “It’s really been exciting to see. He’s added more to his 3-point shot and improvements on the defensive, and, yeah, the injury came at an unfortunate time, but we certainly — as I think Luke does a great job of explaining — we worry about internal and Marvin’s been great. We’re excited to get him back, happy that he was able to avoid surgery on his injury, and should be back here in just a few weeks to continue to contribute.”

McNair was also asked about off-court issues around Davis, an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection in 2020 who was arrested in October following an alleged incident of domestic violence involving his 20-year-old girlfriend.

“On the off-court stuff, we certainly take all that stuff very seriously,” McNair said. “His case is closed and I think going forward, we will of course uphold the standards that we’ve set here.”

McNair praised coach Luke Walton’s work, saying he has done a good job of keeping the team “steady” through good days and bad. The Kings won seven of eight to move above .500 in early February before suffering a nine-game losing streak. They are 6-3 since the All-Star break and 5-1 since Bagley’s injury prompted Walton to add rookie Tyrese Haliburton to the starting lineup next to De’Aaron Fox.

“Luke’s been great,” McNair said. “As we’ve talked about before, it’s a tough situation for him for a new GM to come in and we’ve had injuries throughout the year. Everybody knows what a crazy year it has been for the world and certainly for the NBA. He’s kind of juggled all that, I think, really well and has the team playing well again, and hopefully these guys will come in and stabilize even further, where if we do take injuries or hit a tougher patch of the schedule, those guys can come in and give us a little more punch, especially off the bench.”