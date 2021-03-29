Source: Kings forward Marvin Bagley III away from team while recovering from injury

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after basket in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has remained away from the team since breaking his hand earlier this month, but he will rejoin the team as he nears his return from a fractured fourth left metacarpal.

The organization has a plan in place for Bagley’s return and remains in constant communication as he recovers from the injury, a team source told The Sacramento Bee. Bagley is progressing well toward a full recovery and will rejoin the team at the appropriate time, the source said. An update on his status will be provided in two to three weeks.

The Kings (21-25) had won six of seven without Bagley going into Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs (23-20). Bagley suffered the injury in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. The team’s medical staff determined he would not need surgery after a consultation with a hand specialist.

The Kings reportedly discussed Bagley in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks leading up to last week’s NBA trade deadline, but they couldn’t come to terms on a deal. Bagley declined to comment earlier this season after his father requested a trade on Twitter.

Bagley, who came out of Duke as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in his third season. He was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection after averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 2018-19, but he was limited to 13 games last season due to injuries.

The Kings have already picked up Bagley’s $11.3 million fourth-year option for next season. They can sign him to an extension before the 2021-22 season begins or let him become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022. The injuries have slowed his development, but he was showing growth this season, shooting 40.5% from 3-point range in January and 38.2% in February.