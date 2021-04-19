Kings coach Luke Walton has ‘no timeline’ for Marvin Bagley III’s return from hand injury

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III was expected to accompany the team back to Sacramento following Sunday’s 121-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, but it’s still not clear when or if he will play again this season.

Bagley has been out since March 15 with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand. He was away from the team for weeks before rejoining the club in Phoenix on Thursday. Walton said Bagley appeared to be in great shape during individual conditioning work at Saturday’s practice in Dallas, but he is “not close” to being ready to play and there is no timeline for his return.

“He looks good as far as you can tell he’s been working out and running,” Walton said. “Our strength team pushed him pretty hard on the side court today at practice and we were very impressed with where he was from a conditioning standpoint, but no timeline on when he’ll start to play again and clearly we’re not going to rush him back with where we’re at in the season right now. He’s got a lot of steps to go through before we even talk about playing again.”

The Kings (23-34) have 15 games remaining as they prepare to entertain the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-43) on Tuesday and Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. There are just four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Bagley has appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 50.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range. The 22-year-old power forward has appeared in 112 of a possible 211 games since coming out of Duke as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bagley broke his hand in a 122-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 15. The team’s medical staff determined Bagley would not need surgery after a consultation with a hand specialist.

Bagley was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection in 2018-19 despite missing 20 games because of injuries. He was limited to 13 games last season due to a variety of injuries, including a broken thumb, left midfoot sprain and lateral right foot sprain.