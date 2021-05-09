Kings center Hassan Whiteside out again due to NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside (20) lays on the ground after a foul-less contact with Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) during the second half of the NBA game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Kings coach Luke Walton said center Hassan Whiteside is out for Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering NBA health and safety protocols for the second time this season.

Walton updated Whiteside’s status during his pregame news conference as the Kings (29-38) were preparing to play the Thunder (21-47) at Golden 1 Center. Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox rejoined the team on Friday after two weeks in protocol, but he has not been cleared to return to the court yet.

Whiteside missed nine games in February and March after being placed under health and safety protocols following a Feb. 21 game against the Milwaukee Bucks during a five-game East Coast road trip. With only five games remaining in the regular season, he has likely played his final game for the Kings.

Whiteside, 31, came back to Sacramento this season on a one-year minimum deal, returning to the team that drafted him out of Marshall with the 33rd overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. The 7-foot center has appeared in 36 games this season, averaging 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Whiteside enjoyed his best years with the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 14.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over five seasons with the Heat. He averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for the Blazers last season.