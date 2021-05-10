‘Hit me like a truck’: Kings star De’Aaron Fox and fiancee Recee Caldwell had COVID-19

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5), Harrison Barnes (40) and Richaun Holmes (22) wind down after their 119-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The 76ers beat the Kings 119-111. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

More than two weeks after entering NBA health and safety protocols, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has confirmed he was sidelined by a nasty case of COVID-19.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck, Fox revealed that he and his fiancee, former Cal point guard Recee Caldwell, both contracted COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus in April. Fox, 23, said the virus “hit me like a truck,” causing him to experience headaches, body aches, chills and dehydration.

Fox and Caldwell reportedly watched television and played ping-pong to pass the time in quarantine. Fox was cleared to rejoin the team on Friday after entering protocol April 23, but as of Sunday he was still working through final stages of the protocol process toward a return to basketball activities.

Fox came out of Kentucky as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has taken another step toward stardom this season, averaging a career-high 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game. He was twice named Western Conference Player of the Week and was a finalist for Player of the Month after averaging 29.3 points per game in April.

Prior to Sunday’s 126-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center, Kings coach Luke Walton acknowledged Fox might not return this season. Walton said the organization will be cautious about bringing Fox and injured teammate Harrison Barnes (adductor) back “if it doesn’t make sense” given the team’s place in the playoff race. The Kings have already shut down rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out with a hyperextension of the left knee.

Despite the absences of Fox, Haliburton and Barnes, Sacramento has won five of six to get with 2 ½ games of the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. In order to reach the play-in tournament, the Kings (30-38) will have to go 3-1 or 4-0 in their last four games with complete collapses from at least two of the three teams ahead of them.