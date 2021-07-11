Sacramento Kings schedule pre-draft workout with MAAC Player of the Year Manny Camper

Xavier’s Dahmir Bishop (2) defends Siena’s Manny Camper (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

The Kings are searching high and low for top-end talent and hidden gems as they prepare for the NBA Draft on July 29.

One of the players they want to look at is Siena swingman Manny Camper, who is making his way to Sacramento for a pre-draft workout with the Kings on Tuesday, a league source told The Sacramento Bee.

Camper, a 6-foot-7, 216-pound guard/forward, was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior at Siena. Camper was a First Team All-MAAC selection after averaging 13.7 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior.

Camper is not expected to get drafted, but he could be an interesting addition to a team’s summer league roster. The Kings will participate in the California Classic Aug. 3-4 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before heading to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League Aug. 8-17.

Coaches and staff at Siena describe him as a “high character individual” and a “consummate selfless team leader.” Camper is a versatile player who can play and defend multiple positions. He possesses an impressive blend of size and athleticism on the wing.

The Kings are conducting a series of private, unannounced workouts in the weeks leading up to the draft. Sources told The Bee Little Rock big man Ruot Monyyong attended a workout in Sacramento on Thursday and Vrenz Bleijenbergh, an international prospect from Belgium, will attend a workout in Sacramento on Monday.