Former Duke star Jalen Johnson spotted at Kings’ pre-draft workout in Sacramento

Duke’s Jalen Johnson (1) dunks on Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Former Duke star Jalen Johnson is one of the more polarizing players in this year’s NBA Draft. Some see a top-10 talent with eye-popping abilities while others see a player who raised red flags and questions about his commitment when he left Duke early.

The Kings, who have the No. 9 pick in the draft on July 29, apparently got a chance to see Johnson for themselves Friday during a pre-draft workout at Golden 1 Center. Johnson didn’t disclose his visit to Sacramento on social media like Arkansas guard Moses Moody and Texas center Kai Jones, but he was spotted in the background in a photo posted by Stockton Kings assistant coach Akachi Okugo.

Johnson, 19, is a 6-foot-9 ¼ and 210-pound playmaking combo forward with a 7-0 ¼ wingspan. He appeared in only 13 games and averaged just 21.4 minutes per game for Duke, but he posted per-36-minute averages of 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals. He shot 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, but he converted just 63.2% of his free throws.

Johnson missed time at Duke with a foot injury and later left the program to prepare for the draft. He was asked about that decision following a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.

“I honestly think I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today if I hadn’t left early,” Johnson said. “I’ve prepared myself. I’m in the best position and ready for this next step. I think I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been.”

Tankathon.com ranks Johnson as the second-best small forward in the draft behind G League Ignite’s Jonathan Kuminga. Johnson ranks ahead of small forward prospects such as Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Michigan’s Franz Wagner and Stanford’s Ziaire Williams. The website currently has Johnson going to the Indiana Pacers at No. 13.

NBADraftRoom.com has Johnson going to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 16 pick. The site refers to Johnson as “a lottery talent who has a few red flags that could cause him to slip into the mid first round,” adding “he’s a special player with point-forward abilities, elite rebounding and great open court athleticism.”