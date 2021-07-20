Report: Kings among ‘most aggressive’ trade suitors for Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the NBA game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Damian Lillard once envisioned the possibility of playing for the Kings, saying he felt he could help the team following a pre-draft workout in Sacramento on June 13, 2012.

Instead, the Kings selected Thomas Robinson with the No. 5 pick in the draft that year, allowing the Portland Trail Blazers to land Lillard at No. 6. The Kings whiffed on Lillard then, but they might be interested in acquiring him now, according to a national report.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Tuesday the Kings are one of at least five teams that have been aggressive in their pursuit of Lillard. The Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers were also mentioned among the “most aggressive suitors” for the six-time All-Star point guard.

“Few team executives expect a Dame deal to happen this offseason,” O’Connor wrote. “But multiple front-office sources say the Heat, Kings, Knicks, Rockets, and Sixers have recently been the most aggressive suitors. Front-office executives say that if the Blazers eventually move Lillard, they can expect a return rivaling or surpassing what the Nets gave up for James Harden: multiple young players, plus three first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps.”

Lillard, 31, averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds for the Blazers last season. He is entering the first year of a four-year, $176 million deal with the Blazers. He will be paid $39.3 million next season and $48.8 million in 2024-25, the final year of the deal.

Kings fans can dream of Dame Time in Sacramento, but such a deal seems highly unlikely. The Kings would have to include De’Aaron Fox — and maybe Tyrese Haliburton — along with a huge haul of draft picks, none of which would appeal to Monte McNair as he enters his second season as general manager.

The Kings are known to be active and aggressive in the trade market, but Fox and Haliburton are widely considered off limits. The Sacramento Bee confirmed the Kings have expressed interest in 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, but Fox has not been discussed in trade talks despite Philadelphia’s reported demand for an All-Star caliber player.