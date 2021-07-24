NBA Draft prospect Moses Moody thinks he can be part of ‘something special’ with Kings

Arkansas’ Moses Moody, left, and LSU’s Eric Gaines (25) fight for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Arkansas guard Moses Moody could be a top-10 pick in next week’s NBA Draft and he believes he would be a good fit for the Kings.

The Kings have the No. 9 pick in Thursday’s draft and Moody, one of the best two-way players in this class, could be high on their wish list. Moody discussed his recent stop in Sacramento and his pre-draft workout with the Kings on Friday during a Zoom session with reporters.

“It was really good,” Moody said. “I got a good feel for the people in the organization and the front office, and I got to see the facilities. I feel like they have a really good young team. They have a lot of potential and could really grow into something special.”

Moody is a 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard with a 7-0 ¾ wingspan. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals as a freshman at Arkansas, where he was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SEC and a Second Team All-American.

Moody has outstanding positional size for the shooting guard spot with the length and versatility to slide over to small forward. He is one of the best shooters in the draft and a tenacious defender with tremendous instincts. His ability to play and defend multiple positions could give Kings coach Luke Walton a lot of flexibility with a group of guards and wings that includes De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes.

“Whether it’s shooting or just being versatile and helping the team win, I feel like I could be a good piece to add to that program,” Moody said.

Tankathon.com ranks Moody as the second-best shooting guard in the draft behind G League Ignite’s Jalen Green. Tankathon currently projects Moody will go to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 12 and Sports Illustrated has him going to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 16, but he is much higher in other mock drafts.

NBADraftRoom.com now has Moody going to the Golden State Warriors at No. 7, up from No. 10 a week ago. The site notes: “He’s young for his class but can hold his own against much older competition thanks to his great size for position and that sweet shooting stroke. He’s got broad shoulders and a solid frame which will carry more weight as he grows.”