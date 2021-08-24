Kings add Will Scott, Jimmy Alapag, Akachi Okugo to G League Stockton coaching staff

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced a number of additions to Bobby Jackson’s coaching staff. Stockton Kings

The Stockton Kings filled out their coaching staff Monday when they announced a number of new hires in basketball operations as the team prepares for the 2021-22 G League season.

Will Scott, Jimmy Alapag and Akachi Okugo will serve as assistants under first-year head coach Bobby Jackson, who recently he led the Sacramento Kings to the Las Vegas Summer League championship. Sydney Haydel was named director of basketball operations in Stockton. Kaiti Jones was named the team’s performance coach and sports scientist.

Scott, Alapag and Okugo all have some experience with Jackson already. All three were part of Jackson’s staff this summer for the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League.

Scott came to the Sacramento Kings as head video coordinator and player development coach after previously working under coach Luke Walton with the Los Angeles Lakers. Scott began his NBA career in 2011, starting in the video room with the Los Angeles and South Bay Lakers. The Indiana alum spent eight years with the Lakers organization in several capacities. He will join Jackson’s staff as associate head coach.

Alapag, a Filipino-American native of San Bernardino, is a six-time Philippines Basketball Association champion, 11-time PBA All-Star and former PBA MVP. As a coach, he led Alab Pilipinas to an ASEAN Basketball League championship in 2018. He was part of Sacramento’s summer league staff in 2019 and again this year.

Okugo is a former Jesuit High School and Yuba College standout who went on to play at Cal State San Marcos, where he finished second on the school’s all-time list for 3-point goals. Okugo spent the past four seasons in Sacramento as a member of the Kings’ player development staff, including the 2020-21 season as player development manager.

Haydel will serve as director of basketball operations in Stockton and player development coordinator in Sacramento. She will assist Paul Johnson, who also holds dual roles as vice president of player development for the Sacramento Kings and general manager of the Stockton Kings. Haydel spent the past five years in the Basketball Strategy and Analytics Department in the NBA league office.

Jones comes to Stockton after spending the past five years at Louisville, where she worked as the women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach for four seasons. Jones led the program’s development, implementation and analysis of sport-specific preparation, training, assessment, testing, screening and monitoring of athletes. She will work with Katie Babcock, who is returning for her fourth season as Stockton’s head athletic trainer.