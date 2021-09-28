Video shows excitement as old, new players join at Sacramento Kings media day

The Sacramento Kings returned to Golden 1 Center Monday for Media Day.

Video from Hector Amezcua of The Sacramento Bee shows the excitement in new and returning players at the event, with training camp set to begin today.

“I’m just excited,” guard Tyrese Haliburton said in an interview. “I think my rookie year is one of the more unique seasons that there’ll probably ever be. I don’t think anybody’s going to have a rookie year like me., again. So this is kind of like Rookie 2.0 ... without the duties, without the heckling as much, but I’m just looking forward to playing in front of full fans again, looking forward to just that entertainment feel of basketball coming back again and not playing in front of, you know, cardboard cutouts and stuff.”

After months of trade rumors and speculation, both forward/guard Buddy Hield and big man Marvin Bagley III told the Bee they felt no discontent heading into the season.

“I’m blessed,” Bagley said. “I woke up today. I’ve got my family. I’ve got my friends. I’ve got people who are close to me who support everything I do, that love me, so I can’t complain about nothing. I’m in a good spot. I’m right where God wants me to be and I’m ready to start off another year and continue to show the world what I can do.”