Jimmy Garappolo seen on date with porn star Kiara Mia

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo’s date Wednesday night with a famous porn star got a lot of attention.
The 26-year-old athlete ate with Kiara Mia, 41, at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. The celebrity website shared video and mentioned the couple walking arm-in-arm and toasting.
Garoppolo, who signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal with San Francisco in February, was last linked to model Alexandra King, the New York Post reported in a story about the date. Garoppolo and King went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. She has since deleted the photo of the pair together, the Post said.
The busty porn star has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Her film credits include “Keeping Up with Kiara Mia” and “Beach Heat Miami.”
