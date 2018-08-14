‘EA Sports, if you’re listening’: Why some Raiders have an issue with player ratings

NFL players have been known to question the ratings they’re given in video games.
It goes way back to the late ’90s, when Robert Brooks, a receiver for the Green Bay Packers, argued with the makers of one of the “NFL GameDay” editions in a television commercial. Playing as himself on the game for the original PlayStation, he was on his way to a long touchdown when a defender tackled him from behind.
“That don’t show my breakaway speed!” he shouted at one of the members of 989 Sports, the game’s creator. The man seemed shook with his mumbled response ... “It’s in the numbers.”
The Raiders on Tuesday tweeted a video in which players discussed their ratings for “Madden NFL 19,” which was released Friday.
Among those to discuss their score was All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele, who is one of three Raiders with at least a 90 overall rating.
“I felt that was kinda low, but it gives me an opportunity to get it going,” Osemele said of his 90 rating.
He added that his performance in Week 1 against the highly regarded Los Angeles Rams defense could give him a chance to increase that score.
“If I have a dominant performance and I don’t give up any sacks, I mean, that’s (three-time first-team All-Pro) Aaron Donald, so if I do that, EA Sports, if you’re listening, that’s a 99 ... you gotta max me out on that!”
Also in the clip, running back Jalen Richard discussed his speed rating, as did quarterback Derek Carr.
“Eighty-two? Was it faster than EJ’s?” Carr said, referring to backup quarterback EJ Manuel.
He took a little exception to the news that Manuel’s speed was at 83.
“They put him one above ... oh my goodness!” Carr said, adding that his combine time was “.01 seconds faster” than Manuel’s. “I’m just kidding; I’m good with it.”
Also appearing in the clip are defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and receiver Ryan Switzer.
The other Raiders in the 90s are a 98 for defensive tackle Khalil Mack, who’s still holding out of camp, and a 95 for center Rodney Hudson.
Carr’s overall 83 ties him at the position with the Rams’ Jared Goff and the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo — a score that a Niners Nation writer took issue with.
“It’s not so much the rating but just who was ranked ahead of him and in the same category,” Patrick Holloway wrote.
Two Raiders with Sacramento-area ties are in the 70s: Rookie offensive lineman Kolton Miller (77), a Roseville High product, and a 73 for Eddie Vanderdoes, a defensive tackle out of Placer High.
“Madden NFL 19” is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Origin, a platform for PC games.
