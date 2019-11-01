Can the Raiders go on a run? Quarterback Derek Carr says it can happen

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. AP

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says now’s the time to start a winning streak.

The Raiders (3-4) have lost two straight but begin three straight games at home, starting with the Detroit Lions at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The homestand continues Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers followed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 17.

“We never have a doubt,” Carr said this week. ““We know we have a good football team. We just have to put it all together. All three phases, every game. Be efficient, be clean. Try and eliminate the penalties, all that kind of stuff. If we can do that, we feel very confident we can play with anybody. Right now we have to take care of business this week and try to get a home win against a good football team.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he hopes the fans can give his team a big boost starting Sunday.

“I hope it’s rocking,” he said. “I hope it is. It’s always the same to me. It’ll be great to be at home and play in front of our fans. We can’t wait to get out there.”

Said Carr: “Oh, it’s going to be rowdy, I know that. I think our fans miss us, and I think we miss them. We need a home game. We need to see each other, that’s for sure. We miss one another. I can’t wait to see our fans when I come running out the tunnel, there’s nothing like it.”

Injury report on Rodney Hudson

Gruden said Friday that centers Rodney Hudson and Andre James are questionable for Sunday’s game because of ankle sprains.

“Still sore,” Gruden said.

Hudson has played through an injury before: he had a kidney stonei n 2017.

Also questionable (because of illness) is safety Erik Harris, who had a pick-6 in a 31-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 29.