Are the Raiders a playoff team? An AFC West contender? Here’s why it could happen

Most people didn’t expect much from the Oakland Raiders this season.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden hoped his team would be competitive thanks to a strong 2019 NFL draft class and some free-agent signings.

So far, so good.

Oakland improved its record to 6-4 after a 17-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, its third consecutive victory.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We came back (from a long road trip), and we did what we had to do if we wanted to try to get in this thing,” Gruden said. “We still have a long way to go. We’re building our team. I’m going to keep emphasizing that. We’re not a finished product by any stretch, but we’re competing hard and we’re finding ways to win.”

The Raiders suddenly find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race, chasing an AFC West title.

Neither seemed realistic after finishing the 2018 season 4-12.

The Raiders’ remaining schedule looks favorable.

Oakland will face the Jets on Nov. 24 and will face the Chiefs in an AFC West showdown on Dec. 1.

The Raiders are in sixth place in the AFC playoff picture.

The schedule will still be favorable when the Raiders return home to face the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars before closing out on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is in Mexico City for a game against the Chargers on Monday.

The Chiefs still have road games against the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

The last time the Raiders appeared in the playoffs was in 2016.

“We have to go on the road, again, but when we get back home, hopefully there’s still some things that we need to be playing for,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “I hope that our fans are excited when we come back, but I hope they also make a couple trips with us and turn some of those stadiums into silver and black.”