Richard Sherman misses practice with injury as 49ers prepare for prolific Chiefs

After spending the offseason recovering from surgery on both Achilles tendons, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman sat out practice Thursday with a heel injury, the team said. He played the first two games of the season and participated in practice Wednesday.

Sherman was on the practice field walking without a noticeable limp in sneakers while observing individual drills. He had his weekly media briefing beforehand and spoke as if he would play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are averaging 40 points per game to start the season.

“You just put your hands on them. You get physical. You stay on top and do your job,” Sherman said. “... Hopefully we can execute the game plan.”

Sherman has gotten off to a strong start since joining the 49ers in the spring. He has allowed one catch in 99 coverage snaps in two games, according to Pro Football Focus, which is the best among all cornerbacks.

The 49ers did not say which heel kept Sherman from practicing, nor did they indicate the severity of the injury. Sherman ruptured his right Achilles during his final game with the Seahawks last November. He also had surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel in the spring.

Coach Kyle Shanahan will address reporters on Friday.