Lynch is finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame, but not for his work as 49ers GM

John Lynch hopes the sixth time is the charm.

The 49ers’ second-year general manager and nine-time Pro-Bowl safety was named one of 15 finalists for the 2019 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The inductees will be announced Feb. 2 at the NFL Honors awards show. It’s the sixth time the former Buccaneer and Bronco has been named a finalist.

Lynch began his career with Tampa Bay as a third-round pick in 1993. The hard-hitting enforcer became a Pro Bowler for the first time four seasons later and was twice named a first-team All-Pro, in 1999 and 2000. He was a key player during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run in 2002 on one of the best defenses of the era.

He moved on to the Denver Broncos in 2004, where he played four seasons and was named to four straight Pro Bowls. Lynch had 1,054 tackles, 26 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and 13 sacks. He became the 49ers’ general manager in 2017, returning to the Bay Area, where he played in college at Stanford.

The other 14 finalists are safety Steve Atwater, cornerback Champ Bailey, tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Isaac Bruce, coach Don Coryell, guard Alan Faneca, coach Tom Flores, tight end Tony Gonzalez, guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James, cornerback Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, safety Ed Reed and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.