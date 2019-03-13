49ers miss out on free agent safety Earl Thomas

The 49ers have made it clear they’re prioritizing defense through the start of NFL free agency this week. But they won’t be landing arguably the top safety on the market.
Former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro Earl Thomas is heading to the Baltimore Ravens, as first reported by ESPN, where he’ll receive a four-year, $55 million contract.
The deal reportedly includes $22 million in guarantees to be given out during the first nine months. Thomas’ $13.75 million average annual salary checks in just below safety Tyrann Mathieu’s $14 million per season on his three-year agreement to join the Chiefs.
Thomas made sense as a priority target for San Francisco given his familiarity with the team’s defensive scheme, but there’s been no indication the 49ers were willing to break the bank with a competitive offer. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan this week already gave out a four-year, $54 million contract -- with very few guarantees -- to former Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander.
The team on Tuesday also put together a blockbuster trade to acquire Kansas City Chiefs Pro-Bowl pass rusher Dee Ford. San Francisco is sending a 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs and has already agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal after Ford was given the franchise tag by Kansas City earlier this month.
These deals can’t become official until the new NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. San Francisco entered the week with $66 million in cap space.
The 49ers still seem likely to be active on the safety market. They remain fond of their own pending free agent Jimmie Ward, who was arguably the team’s best free safety in 2018 before suffering a fractured forearm in November that sent him to injured reserve. There are clear questions about his durability. Ward has ended four of his five season on IR with fractured bones after getting taken in the first round of the 2014 draft.
Other free agent safeties remain available, such as Tre Boston (Arizona), HaHa Clinton-Dix (Washington) and Glover Quin (Detroit). San Francisco’s current depth chart features Adrian Colbert, Jaquiski Tartt, D.J. Reed and Marcell Harris. Antone Exum Jr., who played both safety spots last season, is also a free agent.
