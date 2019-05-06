49ers sign veteran linebacker and running back who impressed during rookie minicamp

Chris Biderman’s three takeaways from the 49ers’ haul in the 2019 NFL Draft The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need to improve the pass rush but added just one player from their eight-pick haul to the secondary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coach Kyle Shanahan also showed who runs the room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need to improve the pass rush but added just one player from their eight-pick haul to the secondary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coach Kyle Shanahan also showed who runs the room.

The 49ers on Monday announced the signing of veteran linebacker LaRoy Reynolds and undrafted free-agent running back Austin Walter of Rice.

Reynolds joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and spent three seasons there. He worked with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was the linebackers coach, in 2014 and 2015 before stints with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, he ranked second on Philadelphia with nine tackles on special teams.

Reynolds will compete with David Mayo, Elijah Lee and fifth-round draft pick Dre Greenlaw for a roster spot behind starters Fred Warner and Alexander.

Walter, 22, impressed during the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend. He started just four games in four years with Rice but averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. The 49ers under Shanahan and position coach Robert Turner have done well with undrafted running backs, as Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been productive the past two seasons.

San Francisco released defensive lineman Ryan Delaire to make room for Reynolds and Walter.

Additionally, the 49ers claimed former Bears offensive lineman Willie Beavers off waivers, according to the league’s transaction wire. Beavers was a fourth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and has appeared in two NFL games. The team waived running back Matthew Dayes.