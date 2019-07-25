49ers Training Camp Preview: Can the cornerbacks make much-needed improvements?

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is a stalwart of the 49ers secondary at the age of 31. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

No team was worse at covering receivers than the 49ers last season, which means their cornerbacks will be under the microscope in 2019 if San Francisco wants to make the playoffs for the first time since the Jim Harbaugh days.

Quarterbacks had a 116.9 passer rating when targeting receivers against the 49ers last season, which ranked dead last in the NFL, signaling a massive need for improvement. Let’s take a look at the team’s group of cornerbacks in our latest training camp preview as the club hopes to turn things around.

Defining story line: Getting better without splashy additions

The 49ers’ decision-makers decided against investing in a pricey defensive back this spring despite struggling to defend the pass last season. Instead, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch focused on the pass rush, taking Nick Bosa early in the draft and trading a 2020 second-round pick for Dee Ford, one of the best defensive ends in the league at forcing takeaways. San Francisco, of course, set a new league record with just two interceptions last year.

It’s a risky strategy. Teams are passing more and more – and quarterbacks are getting rid of the ball faster and faster while offenses find more ways to negate the pass rush. The 49ers, meanwhile, hope Richard Sherman and whoever starts on the opposite side can take advantage of the team’s improved defensive line anchored around DeForest Buckner as he comes off his first double-digit sack campaign (12).

The secondary is one area San Francisco made a change in the coaching staff. In comes Joe Woods, who was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. Woods has plenty of experience at his post. He’s been a secondary coach since 2004, when he broke into the NFL with Jon Gruden’s Buccaneers. The defensive coordinator on the staff was Monte Kiffin, whom many consider the originator of San Francisco’s scheme that went mainstream via Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

Woods was given the elevated title of passing game coordinator when he was hired in January, replacing Jeff Hafley, who became a co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Woods will be one of the most important assistants on San Francisco’s staff because the team badly needs young defensive backs to develop.

The coming season will be pivotal for Ahkello Witherspoon, who impressed as a rookie late in 2017 but took a noticeable step back last year. Witherspoon appears to be the favorite to start opposite Sherman, though newcomer Jason Verrett will be in the mix once he returns from his Achilles tear that cost him all of 2018.

Verrett was an elite player the last time he played most of a season. The problem: that was back in 2015. The Chargers’ first-round draft pick in 2014 has played in just five games over the past three years because of a laundry list of injuries. And given the 49ers’ injuries woes recently, bringing in Verrett to be a key piece seems like a dubious decision without more proven options on the roster.

The coming season could be a referendum on the front office if the secondary doesn’t improve dramatically, which means Sherman, Witherspoon, Verrett and the others have a lot on their plate.

Projected starters

Sherman is clearly the 49ers’ best defensive back, even after turning 31 in March. He serves the 49ers as an extension of the coaching staff, given his experience and knowledge of the coverages. But his age will catch up with him at some point. For now, Sherman has said his body feels good as he’s further removed from his Achilles tear in 2017. He had surgery to remove bothersome sutures in his heel following last season and expects to play pain-free.

The right cornerback spot is where the 49ers should have a competitive battle between Witherspoon and Verrett. They are very different players. Witherspoon is tall and long-limbed while Verrett stands roughly 5-foot-9 and relies more on athleticism than length.

There could also be a battle for the job in the slot between K’Waun Williams and second-year pro D.J. Reed, who impressed in spurts as a rookie. Williams has mostly been solid for San Francisco since joining the team in 2017, but Reed has the advantage of being a recent draft pick the team might want to develop. Reed had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder during the offseason and didn’t participate in the spring program. He’s expected to be cleared at some point early in camp.

Sleeper(s) to watch

The 49ers used a sixth-round draft pick on Virginia’s Tim Harris, who also has a troubling injury history. He spent six seasons at school because he was given a medical redshirt twice because of shoulder and wrist injuries.

But his production in college had the 49ers intrigued. He’s just under 6-2 with long arms – and allowed just 19 catches on 39 targets last season. He had more interceptions and pass breakups (two apiece) than touchdowns allowed (one), according to Pro Football Focus. Otherwise, cornerback might be one of San Francisco’s most shallow positions, particularly with Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore now playing safety full time.

There’s a chance Moore moves back to cornerback after playing there as a rookie last fall. He was moved back to his college position this spring because of injuries elsewhere and he might have played well enough to stick, no matter what happens at cornerback. Greg Mabin will be in the fold needing to improve significantly from last season – and the 49ers brought back Dontae Johnson, a 2014 49ers draft pick who spent time with the Seahawks, Bills and Cardinals last season without making it onto the field during a game.

Projected depth chart

Outside:

Richard Sherman

Ahkello Witherspoon

Jason Verrett

Tim Harris

Greg Mabin

Dontae Johnson

Tyree Robinson

Alex Brown

Slot:

K’Waun Williams

D.J. Reed

Emmanuel Moseley