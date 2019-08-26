49ers Notebook: Richburg happy to be back, Ford returns to practice

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo talks third preseason game against the Chiefs San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looked like his old self in his return to Kansas City in the third preseason game Saturday night against the Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looked like his old self in his return to Kansas City in the third preseason game Saturday night against the Chiefs.

Weston Richburg didn’t have a good season in 2018.

“It was not a fun year at all,” Richburg said Monday following his first practice since the 49ers activated him off the physically unable to perform list.

After signing a five-year, $47.5 million contract in March 2018 and becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid centers, Richburg suffered a significant leg injury in the first quarter of the September loss to the Chargers. He partially tore a tendon that connects his right thigh to his kneecap. His ability to anchor in the interior of San Francisco’s offensive line suffered.

“When you’re dealing with things like that,” said Richburg, “and things don’t look the way you want, when you want to be very good, it’s frustrating. It’s very difficult. Not a lot of people understand the things a lot of guys went through last year in this locker room.”

Richburg’s injury was one of many the 49ers dealt with throughout 2018, including the loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon to ACL tears. But Richburg’s ailment slid under the radar because he didn’t miss significant time. He started 15 of 16 games before having surgery in early January. The rehab process has lasted nearly nine months.

“I was on crutches with (my leg) locked straight for a month and a half, which takes a toll on the muscle,” Richburg said. “So it takes a lot to work it back. So it’s been a long one.”

Richburg’s goal throughout the grueling process was to be healthy and conditioned to start the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 8 without missing games thereafter. His return should bolster San Francisco’s offensive line by pushing Ben Garland back into a reserve role after working in Richburg’s place with the starters. The 49ers, like many teams throughout the NFL, lack depth along their offensive line behind the starters.

Richburg won’t have much time to get ready. San Francisco will have just two light practices this week before the preseason finale Thursday against the Chargers, which Richburg could play in to knock some rust off, Kyle Shanahan said.

“I used to think training camp was hard,” Richburg said. “But not doing training camp and sitting there is way harder. It feels really good to be back. ... It’s going to be a grind like the whole offseason’s been.”

Thursday could also mark the return of 2016 first-round pick Joshua Garnett, who hasn’t practice since the first week of training camp because of a dislocated finger. Garnett resumed practicing last week but didn’t suit up for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs. Garnett, along with Daniel Brunkill, Najee Toran and Wesley Johnson all appear on the roster bubble competing for just one or two spots.

The roster must be trimmed from 90 to 53 by Saturday.

Ford returns from knee injury

Joining Richburg on the practice field for the first time since early August was pass rusher Dee Ford, who’s been out since the first week due to knee tendinitis. He received platelet-rich plasma injections earlier this month and is expected to be available for the season opener.

Ford is coming off his best season with the Chiefs, logging 13.0 sacks and leading the NFL with seven forced fumbles. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was asked about how Ford handled his time away from the practice field while ensuring the knee is 100 percent.

“He’s very confident,” Saleh said. “He’s excited to get back with the guys so he’s been a very positive figure in the building. He hasn’t had any setbacks so he’s just been progressing and he’s excited to get out there.”

The other half of the 49ers’ new defensive end tandem, No. 2 pick Nick Bosa, still hasn’t returned to practice following his Aug. 7 ankle sprain. Shanahan said there could be clarity on his return by the end of the week. The team is “hopeful” he can play Week 1.

Others who returned to practice Thursday: safety Adrian Colbert (hamstring), tight end George Kittle (calf), defensive lineman Jullian Taylor (back), linebacker Elijah Lee (thumb).

Defensive end Ronald Blair III (groin) dressed but didn’t participate. Receivers Dante Pettis (groin) and Jalen Hurd (back) and cornerback K’Waun Williams did not practice.

Neither did McKinnon, who continues to recover from his surgically repaired knee. It’s looking more and more likely McKinnon will begin the season on injured reserve and be given the return designation following last year’s ACL tear.

49ers draftee goes on IR

Cornerback Tim Harris, a recent sixth-round pick, was placed on injured reserve Monday after sustaining a groin injury during the second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Harris fell in the draft due to an extensive injury history. He took two medical redshirt seasons at Virginia because of shoulder and wrist injuries.

Harris is the second cornerback the 49ers have lost to a significant injury this month. Greg Mabin was waived/injured following a knee injury. The team signed former Packers 2015 second-round draft pick Quinten Rollins to take Mabin’s place.

The 49ers signed defensive back Jordan Holland to fill Harris’ opening on the roster. Holland is the son of 49ers defensive run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland. Jordan Holland went to Prairie View A&M. He played for the Cleveland Gladiators of the arena league in 2017 and last season played in the CFL for the Edmonton Eskimos.