49ers Notebook: Kentavius Street’s season ‘most likely’ over, McKinnon back to practice

This is a 2018 photo of Kentavius Street of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Tuesday, May 29, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) AP

The 49ers this week got some bad news surrounding another player drafted while dealing with a significant knee injury.

Defensive linemen Kentavius Street, who missed all of 2018 rehabbing a predraft ACL tear, is likely going to miss his second straight season, Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.

“We haven’t decided that for sure,” Shanahan said, “but it’s definitely the most likely.”

Street is slated to have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday after experiencing knee tendinitis throughout the preseason, Shanahan said. He’ll likely end up on season-ending injured reserve, with roster spots at a premium with final cuts looming Saturday.

“He’s been trying to battle through it and get a spot here. We decided yesterday that he can’t do it any more,” Shanahan said. “... (It) will be a setback for him, but it does not mean that he’s not going to be a part of us.”

Street was taken in the fourth round in 2018 after sustaining his injury during a predraft workout with the New York Giants. He was known in Santa Clara for being one of the 49ers’ strongest players in the weight room.

San Francisco, of course, has a long history of drafting players coming off predraft ACL tears, though Street is the first such player added by Shanahan and general manager John Lynch since they were hired in 2017.

Former general manager Trent Baalke famously whiffed on prospects such as defensive end Tank Carradine, running back Marcus Lattimore, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas, cornerback Keith Reaser, fullback Trey Millard, receiver DeAndre Smelter and cornerback Will Redmond. None ended up having fruitful careers with San Francisco.

Street appeared likely to make the 53-man roster had he remained healthy. His setback could allow a player lower on the depth chart to make the team, such as Jullian Taylor, Kevin Givens or Damontre Moore. Taylor returned to practice this week after missing time with a minor back injury. All three are likely to extensive playing time in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chargers.

McKinnon returns but status uncertain

Running back Jerick McKinnon was back on the practice field Tuesday sporting a brace and sleeve on his surgically repaired right knee. It was the first time he practiced since Aug. 7, when the 49ers decided to shut him down to receive platelet-rich plasma injections to help with pain. His workload was limited.

San Francisco is waiting to see how McKinnon’s knee responds to practice this week before deciding on his immediate future.

“We’d obviously love him to be (on the active roster),” Shanahan said. “(We) just got to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go. Today was the first process, really, of getting out there and giving us a chance to decide that and giving himself a chance to decide it. He’s done as much as he can in rehab. Now we’ll see how it goes over these few days.”

McKinnon is a candidate to start the season on injured reserve and get the return designation, which allows him to be activated by Halloween. In order to do so, McKinnon would have to take a spot on the 53-man roster during final cuts Saturday before going on IR Sunday.

The 49ers added depth at running back with the addition of free agent Tevin Coleman in the offseason. Coleman and Matt Breida are expected to be the team’s top halfbacks Week 1, with Raheem Mostert a favorite to make the team as a core special teams player. The 49ers re-signed Brandon Wilds to get carries in Thursday’s game. Jeff Wilson Jr. and Austin Walter will also get plenty of playing time.

Hurd’s injury ‘legit’

Jalen Hurd, the rookie receiver drafted in the third round, has been out since the second preseason game because of back tightness and is in danger of missing Week 1, Shanahan said.

“I wouldn’t have thought that a week ago, but it’s still lingering and it’s definitely legit,” said Shanahan. “So we’re going to rest it here again this whole week and then we’ll probably reassess on Monday and see where he’s at.”

With Trent Taylor (foot) likely out until some point in September, Hurd becomes the second receiver expected to make the team dealing with an injury, which could complicate how the 49ers construct their 53-man roster Saturday as teams cut down to meet an NFL mandate.

Hurd was a candidate to take some of Taylor’s playing time in the slot, though it appears that could go to veteran Jordan Matthews or second-year pro Richie James Jr., who both appear to be on the roster bubble.

Additionally, second-year pro Dante Pettis missed practice for a second straight day because of a groin injury. He won’t play Thursday, though he’s expected to return to practice next week to prepare for the regular season opener, Shanahan said.

49ers make minor roster moves for finale

San Francisco was busy making tweaks to the roster for Thursday’s game, bringing in three players that could get playing time in order to keep others expected to make the team healthy.

The most notable move was the release of veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith. Taking his spot on the roster is Nick Williams, a receiver that played under Shanahan previously with Washington and Atlanta. He’ll get playing time as Hurd, Pettis, Taylor and Marquise Goodwin are expected to sit.

The 49ers also signed cornerback Chris Campbell who was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2018. Campbell was released by the Saints off injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury. He took the spot of reserve offensive lineman Dillon Day.

San Francisco also brought back running back Brandon Wilds after releasing him Aug. 21. Wilds rushed for 32 yards on eight carries in two preseason games. The team released offensive lineman Willie Beavers to make room on the roster.