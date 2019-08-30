Why the 49ers are learning a hard lesson about the value of running backs

Running back Jerick McKinnon injured his right knee during the 49ers’ camp Sunday in Santa Clara. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday. The Associated Press

The 49ers are learning a hard lesson about the value of running backs.

The team is expected to place Jerick McKinnon -- who signed a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018 -- on injured reserve, according to an NFL Network report Friday, which could cost him his second straight season with San Francisco.

McKinnon had three different setbacks this summer surrounding his surgically repaired right knee. He tore his ACL a week before the 2018 season opener and hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since signing with the 49ers. He had a “flareup” in July that led to beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list and has been shut down twice since getting activated due to pain his knee. The latest setback came this week after being re-inserted into individual drills at practice following platelet-rich plasma injections to expedite the healing process.

“I can’t get into the exact details of it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the preseason finale Thursday, “but it wasn’t the type of two days we were hoping for for him. ... We’re looking into a number of things here over these two days and we’ll have to make a decision on that Saturday.”

The 49ers could try bringing McKinnon back as soon as Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals by giving him a spot on the 53-man roster Saturday and placing him on injured reserve Sunday. If team decides McKinnon can’t play this season, he could go on injured reserve before final cuts and not take up a coveted roster spot. It will all come down to the health of his knee.

McKinnon became one of the league’s highest-paid tailbacks when he signed with the 49ers after never working as the full-time starter during his previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal raised eyebrows because Shanahan and long-time running backs coach Bobby Turner have historically done well identifying and developing cheaper running backs through the draft or undrafted free agency. McKinnon was given $11.7 million in guarantees at signing, according to Overthecap.com.

The glaring cost-effective example for San Francisco is Matt Breida, who joined the 49ers as a rookie free agent in 2017 and has averaged 5.0 yards per carry in two seasons while continuing to improve as a pass catcher. Breida made a superb diving touchdown grab on a pass from Jimmy Garopppolo in the third preseason game in Kansas City. He has 48 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns since entering the league.

Breida has averaged 6.0 yards per carry in the exhibition slate while expected starter Tevin Coleman, drafted when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta, has averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.

The 49ers planned to make McKinnon a fulcrum of the offense both in the running game and passing game. Specifically, Shanahan said he brought in McKinnon to create mismatch opportunities on third down against defensive backs and linebackers given his unique athleticism.

McKinnon entered the 2014 draft ranked in 89th percentile or above among running backs in 40-yard dash (4.41 seconds), vertical jump (40.5 inches), 10-yard split (1.46 seconds), broad jump (132 inches), and bench press (32 reps of 225 pounds). McKinnon in his first training camp lined up all over the field as a pass catcher to provide versatility to Shanahan’s complex attack. His speed and one-cut running style made him a dynamic fit for Shanahan’s outside zone rushing scheme.

But the 49ers found a quality insurance policy for McKinnon when they signed Coleman for to a modest two-year, $8.5 million deal in the spring. Coleman averaged 981 yards from scrimmage and scored 28 touchdowns the past three seasons with the Falcons.

Coleman and Breida are expected to split time in the 49ers backfield when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Tampa Bay. Special teams ace Raheem Mostert is also expected to make the team. Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rusher in the preseason, is on the roster bubble heading into final cuts and could make the club if Shanahan decides having four halfbacks is important given the constant wear and tear at the position. Wilson had 100 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown Thursday after scoring twice last week against the Chiefs.

But keeping four tailbacks could be difficult given Shanahan’s plan is to keep three quarterbacks and possibly seven receivers while dealing with injuries to Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) that could linger into the regular season.

Given McKinnon’s injury issues, the 49ers will likely think twice about giving out a lucrative contract to another running back in the future.