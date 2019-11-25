‘The Brinks truck is going to back up for him’: Arik Armstead continues career year

San Francisco 49ers’ Arik Armstead (91) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter during a game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

49ers defensive linemen Arik Armstead has the potential to get paid this offseason because of the way he’s playing right now.

The 2012 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove is having a career year. He was apart of championship teams in high school and at 10-1 this season, the 49ers are looking like a championship team.

Armstead has 10 sacks in 11 games, which leads the 49ers. He had a pair of sacks in the 37-8 win over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” His two sacks Sunday tied a career-high, which he set in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman recognizes the level Armstead is playing at.

“He’s playing All-Pro football week in and week out,” Sherman said of Armstead. “He’s the can man because everyone can get it. He has 10 sacks in a contract year, the Brinks truck is going to back up for him. Beep. Beep.”

His coach is impressed, too.

“Arik has been great since we got here,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Armstead. “Arik in training camp and OTAs is a guy you hate going against as an offensive coach because he’s hard to block in the run and pass game. This year he has been able to stay healthy and play in every game. Because we have changed up our (defensive lines) style of play, it has benefited all of them, but it has for Arik the most.”

He’s been a leader for the 49ers relentless pass rush, which has had three or more sacks in eight straight games and 44 total on the season. That ranks first in the NFL.

Talk about a turnaround. The 49ers only had 37 total sacks in 2018, which ranked 22nd in the league.

“We want it all,” Armstead said about wanting to be the top defense. “We want to have the best pass defense and lead the pack in all those categories.”

Armstead had his first sack of the night in the second quarter when he looped around back-up tackle Alex Light, who was replacing starting left tackle Bryan Bulaga. He left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

With Bulaga out, Armstead took full advantage. He gobbled up Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a loss of 10 yards. It’s not Thanksgiving yet — but Armstead in typical fashion celebrated with his famous belly rub.

He was hungry and was enjoying himself out there.

“A lot of fun,” Armstead said when asked how fun Sunday’s game was. “It was a dominant performance in a big-time game. It was a lot of fun.”

Armstead had a split sack with defensive linemen DeForest Buckner in the third quarter and another with safety Jaquski Tartt in the fourth. The 49ers finished the night with five total sacks.

If the 49ers are going to keep winning with a historically tough stretch ahead, with games against the Ravens and Saints, they’ll need to keep relying on the defense.

“It’s week by week,” Armstead said on what the team can improve on. “We have a tough challenge coming up with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. We have to get back to the grind and prepare for them.”

Before the Ravens game, Armstead plans to return home for the holidays.

“I will probably head back to Sacramento and have dinner with my family,” Armstead said when asked about Thanksgiving plans. “(Playing for the 49ers) is a perk, because we’re so close to Sacramento.”