49ers notebook: Garoppolo to start vs. Dolphins; Samuel questionable with illness

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws passes with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) during training camp at Levi’s Stadium on Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The 49ers offense for the first time in 2020 could have all its weapons available, including their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday named Garoppolo the starter for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after missing two weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The team is also hoping running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and receiver Deebo Samuel (illness) can join tight end George Kittle and rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk to form the offense the team envisioned in the spring that’s collectively struggled with injuries.

Mostert returned to practice all three days this week, like Garoppolo, for the first time since sustaining his right knee injury Week 2 against the New York Jets. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday. The same is true for Samuel, who fell ill this week and had flu-like symptoms causing him to miss Thursday and Friday’s practices.

The NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols meant Samuel had to remain away from the facility despite testing negative for the coronavirus twice. He took a third test Friday morning and is expected to be allowed back with his teammates if he tests negative. Shanahan said Samuel was symptom free on Friday and participated in Zoom meetings the last two days. It sounds as though the team is expecting Samuel to play Sunday.

“He was sick, so I think just a little achy, I think he had a fever at night,” Shanahan said. “Especially with flu season coming up this could be common, but if you have symptoms, you’re automatically out of the building, I think, for at least two days because you have to pass at least two tests to confirm it’s not COVID.”

Otherwise, the return of key players is coming at a good time after the 49ers hit an early low point in their season with a disappointing loss last week to the Philadelphia Eagles without Garoppolo and Mostert while Kittle and Samuel were back on the field for the first time since suffering knee and foot injuries, respectively.

“Extremely excited, man,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said Friday. “It’s been really cool in practice this week to look to my right, there’s George, look to my left, there’s Brandon, Deebo, Raheem, Jimmy across the way. That’s exactly how we envisioned in the offseason and it’s great to finally have everybody healthy and in there together.”

Shanahan said Garoppolo progressed throughout the week in his first action since sustaining the injury Sept. 20.

“Each day got better,” Shanahan said. “Never felt too sore the next day, so we needed to hear that today and see him out there today and see him out there today. And we feel good to go and he’ll be starting Sunday.”

Garoppolo is coming off his first season in which he started all 16 games for the 49ers and came into 2020 expected to take a significant jump in his second full year starting in Shanahan’s offense. He had an uneven performance in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals before looking sharp in the second game against the Jets, completing 14 of 16 with 131 yards and two touchdowns. But he sprained his ankle during a first-quarter sack, played through it and left the game at halftime.

Juszczyk said Garoppolo told teammates he thought he could have played in the two games he missed. But the team took a more cautious approach, allowing Garoppolo’s right ankle to heal while hoping the time off would alleviate the chances of aggravation.

“I’ve had normal ankle sprains, never had a high ankle sprain, so this was a first,” Garoppolo said. “And I kinda just thought it was going to be a normal ankle sprain, thought I could come back. Just trying to get myself mentally prepared each week. So I was talking to myself, telling myself, ‘hey, I could play this week, I’ll be alright.’ It took a little time but I’m glad to be out there with the guys. It feels great.”

The 49ers have also missed Mostert, who scored a 76-yard receiving touchdown Week 1 and opened Week 2 with an 80-yard scoring run on the first snap of the game. Since his absence, San Francisco’s running backs have averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, forcing Shanahan to try manufacturing production in the running game by using Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk in gadget plays.

Mostert, of course, is the 49ers’ top running back and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry in his five seasons with the team. Mostert’s status will likely be decided by Saturday night.

“He got a little bit more work (Friday),” Shanahan said. “He was able to get through it, we didn’t put him through everything. But really wanted to see how that responds tomorrow, how he wakes up tomorrow and how he feels on Sunday.”

49ers name new backup quarterback

The other side of the Garoppolo news was Shanahan naming a new backup quarterback. C.J. Beathard, at least for this week, has replaced Nick Mullens as Garoppolo’s backup and will be dressed on Sunday while Mullens will likely be inactive and in street clothes.

Mullens, of course, turned the ball over three times leading to two Eagles touchdowns in last week’s 25-20 loss and was replaced by Beathard late in the fourth quarter following Mullens’ ugly pick-six. Mullens had been San Francisco’s No. 2 quarterback since midway through 2018 when took over for Beathard while Beathard was dealing with a hand injury.

“It’s always tough to deliver (the news) to any of those guys,” Shanahan said. “But I think Nick understands the situation, understands the business. It sounds dreadful and the end of the world to a normal person and anyone who cares about Nick. But I tried to put in perspective with Nick. He didn’t have his best game. C.J.’s been there before, Jimmy’s been there before. Nick just had a rough game and I think he played better than it looked, it’s never as bad as it seems, but that’s kind of the life as a backup.”

Beathard is the only quarterback the 49ers have drafted since Shanahan became coach in 2017. He was a third-round pick that year (104th overall) and has drawn comparisons to Shanahan’s former pupil, Kirk Cousins, the No. 102 overall pick in 2012.

The main difference between the two, of course, has been opportunity. Beathard’s appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts over his three seasons while Cousins is currently in his sixth season as a full-time starter. Beathard’s starts came as a rookie before Garoppolo’s arrival and then in 2018 after Garoppolo went down with his season-ending knee injury. Mullens joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

“C.J. I thought did some real good things for us, played through a number of games injured, couldn’t go one night versus Oakland and Nick came in and ceased his opportunity and C.J. hasn’t gotten a chance since then because of that,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan also indicated because of Mullens’ better play in live game reps that it was difficult to have a true competition for the backup job in practice since Mullens replaced Beathard in 2018. The lack of preseason games this season didn’t help either. But Shanahan also noted Mullens could have another opportunity down the road.

“Nick understands,” Shanahan said. “C.J. has been through that since that Oakland game. C.J. came in and played well and I know Nick’s happy for C.J. because they’re close and respect each other, and Nick’s not going to make too big a deal of it. But next time he gets his opportunity, he’ll be ready.”

—San Francisco will also have linebacker Dre Greenlaw back after missing two games with a quadriceps injury. He will replace Azeez Al-Shaair as the team’s strong side linebacker when three linebackers are on the field.

Greenlaw, of course, had a strong rookie season in 2019 that included making the stop of the year against the Seahawks at the end of Week 17 to ensure the team had the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“He’s full go,” Shanahan said. “Dre is a hell of a player. Everyone knows what he did for us last year. He’s a guy who doesn’t mess up. He does his job. He’s a very sure tackler and he also has a knack for making plays. So, getting Dre back is huge and can’t wait to get him in there.”

—The 49ers are likely going to have to make a roster move on Saturday because of their situation at cornerback. K’Waun Williams (knee), Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Dontae Johnson (groin) have been ruled out, while Ahkello Witherspoon is questionable with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the last two games. Richard Sherman remains on injured reserve and will likely be joined by Williams on Saturday.

Witherspoon would likely start opposite Jason Verrett, if his hamstring allows, with Jamar Taylor playing in the slot to replace Williams.. The 49ers might be forced to tap Ken Webster, the former Dolphins practice squad member against his former team, if Witherspoon can’t play.

San Francisco this week activated second-year pro Tim Harris, the sixth-round pick from Virginia, to the practice squad following a training camp injury that landed him on injured reserve.

The team also has Brian Allen on the practice squad, a former fifth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 out of Utah. Allen appeared in 16 games over two seasons with Pittsburgh before spending time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad, who run a similar Cover-3 defensive scheme to the 49ers.

—For the Dolphins, players ruled out are defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee). Their only questionable player is receiver Jakeem Grant (illness).