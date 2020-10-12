49ers notebook: Garoppolo uncertain to face Rams; Moseley showing improvement

The 49ers have a question mark heading into their Week 6 NFC West bout against the Los Angeles Rams after Jimmy Garoppolo was removed at halftime of Sunday’s miserable loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo appeared hindered by his right high ankle sprain that cost him the previous two games before his exit, leaving head coach Kyle Shanahan this week to figure out, once again, the best option at quarterback.

“I really haven’t thought that far ahead,” Garoppolo said when asked about next week. “I guess we’ll just take it day by day with the ankle and see how it goes.”

Said Shanahan: “I think he was struggling a little bit because of (the ankle) and the way the game was going I wasn’t going to keep putting him in those positions and knowing we were going to have to throw it a lot to come back.”

Garoppolo statistically had the worst start of his career, completing just 8 of 19 for 77 yards with two interceptions coming late in the second quarter. He finished with a 15.7 passer rating.

He was replaced by C.J. Beathard, who this week overtook Nick Mullens for the No. 2 job after Mullens’ three-turnover performance in last week’s loss to the Eagles. The 49ers managed one scoring possession with Beathard after halftime. Like Garoppolo, he didn’t exactly light things up.

Beathard completed 7 of 17 (41 percent) for 94 yards. He found a wide-open Kendrick Bourne on a 19-yard catch and run that made it a 30-14 game late in the third quarter.

The 49ers made it clear during Garoppolo’s absence he was the team’s starting quarterback, when healthy. But Sunday might have proved that he should be healthy before he’s thrown back into the mix.

“Jimmy’s never one to make excuses, so he never said anything to me (about the ankle),” Beathard said. “But, yeah, obviously there’s some throws there that Jimmy makes if he’s healthy, I think for sure. I haven’t talked to Jimmy on whether, how much it was bothering him or not.”

49ers optimistic about Moseley

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who missed his second straight game with a concussion, went to a specialist this week as symptoms lingered longer than expected.

Shanahan sounded encouraged that Moseley could come back soon. The 49ers could use him since they started Brian Allen, who was benched after getting picked on repeatedly during the Dolphins first four possessions that included three touchdowns.

“I think we had some pretty good news on that. So, we’re still waiting,” Shanahan said. “I don’t have anything confirmed yet, but I’m really hoping we can get him back this week. I know if E-Man’s able to at all, he will. So, hopefully we’ll hear some good news in the next couple of days and get him back in practice.”

Allen was replaced by Ahkello Witherspoon, who didn’t start because of hamstring tightness, but implored the coaching staff to put him in once he saw what was happening to Allen. Getting Moseley back could give the 49ers a much better chance against the Rams high-powered offense while Richard Sherman remains on the shelf with a calf injury.

Sherman was eligible to return off injured reserve last week but did not have his practice window opened. Sherman’s status for this week remains unclear.

▪ Garoppolo aside, the 49ers came out of Sunday’s game relatively healthy. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones was the only player to exit with a listed injury. The team said he had an eye injury but he returned to the game before being removed late as a precaution when the score was out of hand.