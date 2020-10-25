49ers notebook: Jeff Wilson, Deebo Samuel expected to miss time with injuries

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. racked up nearly 100 yards of rushing in the first half. AP

The 49ers might have put together their signature performance of the 2020 season with their throttling of the Patriots, 33-6, on Sunday in New England.

But like seemingly every other game in this odd season, head coach Kyle Shanahan has a batch of new injuries to sift through.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who starred with a career-high 112 yards and three touchdowns, exited the game in the third quarter following his third score when his left ankle was rolled on by a defender. Shanahan said afterwards the team is fearing a high-ankle sprain, the same injury that knocked starting running back Raheem Mostert to injured reserve last week causing him to miss a minimum of three games.

“I know he’s hurting right now,” Shanahan said of Wilson. “Hopefully we’ll get better news on that (Monday). Not sounding great right now.”

ESPN reported Sunday Wilson had X-rays that came back negative. He was carted to the locker room after initially walking to the sideline.

Wilson was the surprise starter in place of Mostert after missing last week’s game with a calf injury. Shanahan said the team made the decision to give him the majority of carries late in the week it was clear he was healthy — and that he wanted to give Jerick McKinnon, the team’s only running back to play in every game, a bit of a rest. McKinnon had just three rushing attempts.

The 49ers might also have to play without receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been an integral part of the offense over the past two weeks while the team has gotten back to its run-first identity. Samuel had eight touches for 72 yards, including a handful of running plays. But on his final carry, an outside run to the left sideline in the fourth quarter, he grabbed his left leg and was quickly ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Shanahan indicated the team fears Samuel will miss some time after he already missed four games to start the year with a broken foot sustained over the summer.

“You never know. Know it pulled on him on that run, which usually is some time (missed),” Shanahan said. “Hopefully the severity won’t be too bad, he won’t miss too much time.”

Additionally, Shanahan said receiver and return man Richie James Jr. had an ankle injury, but he did not know the severity.

And with injuries to two more receivers, Shanahan was asked afterwards about the team potentially deciding against moving wideout Dante Pettis before the Nov. 3 trade deadline, which he confirmed on Friday.

“I don’t think it was real likely before. Everyone talks about it, especially with the deadline coming up,” Shanahan said. “I know Dante got mentioned a few days ago. We’ll see if there’s anything that comes up that helps our team. If it doesn’t, I know Dante can help our team being on it, too. We’ll look into those injuries tomorrow and keep playing out all trade possibilities until the deadline is over.”

Odds and ends

—Safeties Johnathan Cyprien and undrafted rookie Jared Mayden, who were promoted from the practice squad on Saturday when running back Mostert was placed on injured reserve, both made their debuts as San Francisco was without starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

Cyprien had a tackle and forced fumble on a second quarter kickoff.

Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris started the game at free and strong safety, respectively. Neither player made any glaring mistakes as the Patriots offense managed just 241 yards on the evening. Cam Newton completed just 9-of-15 for 98 yards before being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter with the outcome decided.

Sunday marked the fourth time this season the defense allowed fewer than 300 yards of total offense. The 49ers were playing without eight prominent defenders who had big roles Week 1: defensive end Nick Bosa, cornerback Richard Sherman, pass rusher Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, Ward, Tartt and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams.

—The 49ers had left tackle Trent Willians (ankle) available after entering the weekend as questionable. Williams said there was no doubt he was going to play. And for the second straight week, the offensive line performed well as San Francisco was able to run for 197 yards on 37 carries. The rushing total was a season high and the most since January’s conference title game when Mostert had 220 and four touchdowns on his own.

—Pettis was inactive for the third straight week. Cornerback Parnell Motley was inactive for his first game since joining San Francisco after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offensive lineman Tom Compton was active for the first time since Week 1, though he didn’t get in the game on offense.