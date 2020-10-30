49ers notebook: Alexander, Tartt doubtful for Seahawks game; Shanahan navigates tight schedule

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (56) trains during NFL Training Camp practice Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, Calif. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The 49ers Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks won’t have receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) or running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (high ankle sprain) as both were officially ruled out on Friday.

San Francisco is also expecting to be without strong safety Jaquiski Tartt for the second straight week due to a groin injury and linebacker Kwon Alexander because of a high-ankle sprain. Both players were listed as doubtful. Tartt missed practice for a second straight week while Alexander returned on Thursday, perhaps to ramp up for next Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers on a short week.

Questionable for Sunday will be safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and defensive lineman Kentavius Street (illness), who has one more COVID-19 test to pass before getting clearance to play under the league’s new protocol for players dealing with fevers or flu-like symptoms. There’s a chance Street’s results will come in after the team takes off for Seattle on Saturday, meaning Street may have to fly separately, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Ward missed last week’s blowout victory over the New England Patriots after sustaining his injury during the week of practice. He was played by third-year pro Tarvarius Moore, who played well in his place.

Then there are three players on injured reserve who had their 21-day practice windows open this week. Running back Tevin Coleman and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams appear likely to be activated by the 1 p.m. deadline Saturday, allowing them to make their returns on Sunday.

Tight end Jordan Reed, who returned to practice on Thursday, was spotted on the side field at the start of Friday’s session, indicating it’s unlikely he’ll play against the Seahawks. Reed sprained his knee Week 3 against the Giants and was expected to miss six to eight weeks. Sunday would be five weeks from the injury.

“I know all three of them have a chance. I think K’Waun and Tevin more than Jordan,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “Today was just walk through, though, and I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to the trainers. I’ll talk to them more today but hopefully there’s no setbacks and we get at least two of them up.”

Coleman hasn’t played since Week 2 against the New York Jets and could have a significant role with Wilson and starting running back Raheem Mostert dealing with high ankle sprains. Coleman would join Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal hasty as the team’s healthy running backs, along with fullback Kyle Juszczyk. If Coleman can’t play, Austin Walter could get the promotion from the practice squad.

Shanahan navigating short week

The 49ers are in the midst of a difficult stretch of their schedule. They followed up their longest flights of the season last week to play the Patriots with a tough road contests against Seattle this week before hosting the Green Bay Packers, in a rematch of last year’s NFC title game, Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

So is there any special planning involved when it comes to playing two games over a five-day stretch?

When it comes to injured players, yes, which could explain why Alexander, Reed and the others returned to practice this week even if the team doesn’t plan on having them available for the Seahawks game.

Otherwise, Shanahan is operating as he normally would, understanding winning in Seattle is the top priority until the team gets on the flight home and starts preparing for the Packers.

“It’s tough to play those two games,” Shanahan said. “But I don’t think about that during the game. I’m not counting peoples’ reps because of it or anything like that.”

“I’m all about Sunday in Seattle and I just fully accept that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and up to kickoff on Thursday are going to be a grind,” he continued. “And that’s something that you just get used to playing Thursday night games. That’s usually probably the most times coaches sleep in the office and stuff like that.”

Shanahan pointed out the 49ers will have 10 days before their next game, a trip to play the New Orleans Saints, followed by their bye week. Between Nov. 12 and after the bye, they’ll have only the Saints contest before taking on the Rams Nov. 29.

“But I love it, personally,” he said, “just because you don’t get days off in the league, unless you have a bye week. Always, I don’t mind toughing out any days knowing that you’ll get a few days off at the end of the week, which I think is really needed for our team right now, players and coaches, just everyone just to rest a little bit. So I’m looking forward to a tough Monday through Thursday. You always hope that it finishes well and then you enjoy a few days off that’s nice to sit around and watch everyone else for a little bit.”

Seahawks enter the weekend banged up

The Seahawks on Friday ruled out their top cornerback, Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring), for Sunday’s game, and have a long list of other contributors who might not play.

Seattle listed former 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), former 49ers guard Mike Iupati (back) and defensive back Ugo Amadi (hamstring) as doubtful. If Amadi can’t play, the Seahawks might call on former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed, who was let go before the season began when the team tried to stash him on injured reserve following an offseason chest injury. But he didn’t clear waivers, instead getting claimed by the Seahawks.

Questionable for the Seahawks: running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Travis Homer (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and safeties Jamal Adams (groin/illness) and Ryan Neal (hamstring).

Adams, of course, is the Seahawks’ biggest star on defense. He missed the last three games and didn’t return to practice this week, making it unlikely he returns for Sunday’s game.

But the 49ers are still preparing for Adams in case he suits up. Shanahan mentioned Friday his team monitors opponents’ injuries throughout the week and he often prepares as if opponents’ injured players will play as a precaution.

“If it affects your game plan, then you’re always preparing like they’re going to play and that’s pretty much what I do with anyone who will change how we call a game or what we put in,” he said. “So, (if) you always assume they’re going to play, you never get surprised by that.”