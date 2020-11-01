49ers notebook: Garoppolo, Kittle exit Seahawks blowout with injuries

Things could not have gone much worse for the 49ers in Seattle on Sunday.

San Francisco, while getting blown out by the division rival Seahawks, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated, 37-27, again lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and star tight end George Kittle to injuries. They both limped to the locker room after the game had been decided in the second half.

Garoppolo exited after taking a sack to cap a fourth straight drive the offense failed to get a first down. He aggravated the right high ankle sprain that caused him to miss two games earlier in the season, which could be a reason why a handful of his passes Sunday were wobbly and off target.

Garoppolo finished with 84 yards on 11 of 16 completions and an interception that came on an inaccurate pass to Kittle. It was picked by former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed. San Francisco scored points on just one of their eight possessions with Garoppolo under center.

Kittle, meanwhile, limped off the field with a foot injury after making an acrobatic 25-yard catch between two defenders on a throw from Garoppolo’s replacement, Nick Mullens.

It was Kittle’s second catch and final catch after he was expected to have a big performance given San Francisco was without receiver Deebo Samuel and missing a pair of running backs, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Kittle finished with two catches for 39 yards.

Compounding the bad news for Shanahan: the 49ers have another big game coming up in a few days when they host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Shanahan said the status of two of his most indispensable players remains unclear. Both players are expected to undergo further testing on Monday. Kittle had X-rays on his foot which were negative, Shanahan said.

Shanahan was asked about the status of Garoppolo’s balky ankle.

“You can ask him on the ankle,” he said, though Garoppolo was not made available to reporters after the game. “He had a good week of practice throwing it. But high ankle sprains linger so you never know when it’s going to effect you. I know he hurt it later in the game, or re-hurt it, and we’ll wait to tomorrow to see how bad it is.”

Tight end Jordan Reed, who has been on injured reserve since a Week 3 knee injury, had his 21-day practice window opened during practice last week. But it’s unclear if he’ll be available to play Thursday if Kittle can’t go.

“Hoping for Jordan Reed this week, but I’m not sure right now,” Shanahan said.

The injuries mean there’s a chance the 49ers on Thursday are without their starting quarterback, All-Pro tight end, top three running backs and starting receiver. San Francisco fell to 4-4 on Sunday and remain in last place in the NFC West.

Another running back injured

The 49ers have lost a running back to an injury for the third straight week. Tevin Coleman, making his return from a Week 2 knee sprain, re-injured the knee on a first half carry and was ruled out after halftime. Coleman started Sunday and had three carries for 20 yards.

Shanahan has said repeatedly this season the running game is the foundation for everything the 49ers try to do offensively, yet they struggled badly against Seattle, finishing with 55 yards on 23 carries, good for a 2.4-yard average.

Undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty, who showed promise in recent games, had a team-high 12 carries for 29 yards. Jerick McKinnon had minus-1 yard on three runs and scored a late touchdown after the game had been decided.

If Coleman can’t play on Thursday, the 49ers would likely promote Austin Walter from the practice squad. Walter appeared in one game for the New York Giants last season but didn’t register a carry.

—Linebacker Fred Warner momentarily left the game in the second half with a stinger. He quickly returned to the game and didn’t miss a snap.

“In the moment, obviously I knew I was going to be alright,” Warner said. “Just had to shake it off and go back out there. I know my team needs me and those guys are looking at me in the huddle. I was happy I was able to get back out there quick.”

Warner finished with four tackles, a quarterback hit and tackle for loss.

—Dante Pettis was active for the first time since Oct. 4 against the Eagles due to the injuries to Samuel (hamstring) and Richie James Jr. (ankle). River Cracraft also made his 49ers debut after being promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.

Pettis fumbled on a third-quarter kickoff after the Seahawks made it 20-7. Seattle scored on David Moore’s short touchdown catch six plays later. The extent of Pettis’ injury is unknown. He had already been mentioned in trade rumors and his time with the 49ers could be winding down.

—Linebacker Kwon Alexander remained out after returning to practice last week following his minor ankle sprain. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt missed his third straight game with a groin injury.

—Defensive lineman Kentavius Street was active after dealing with an illness that put his status in doubt late in the week. He didn’t record a box score statistic.

—Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams missed his fourth straight game. Seattle was also without top running backs Chris Carson and former 49er Carlos Hyde, guard Mike Iupati and No. 1 cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

The Seahawks gave rookie DeeJay Dallas 18 carries for 41 yards and he caught five passes for 17 yards. Dallas scored two total touchdowns.