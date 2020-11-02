Source: 49ers expecting to be without Garoppolo, Kittle indefinitely

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walls on to the field in the third quarter during a game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

In a season already derailed by injuries, the 49ers might have been dealt their most crushing blows yet.

San Francisco on Monday, following Sunday’s ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks, is preparing to be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle indefinitely, a league source confirmed to The Bee.

Garoppolo aggravated a high ankle sprain to his right leg that he initially hurt Week 2. Kittle left the game in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. Both players underwent further testing on Monday that revealed their absences could be long term.

ESPN reported Monday Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined six weeks if surgery isn’t needed, while Kittle suffered a small fracture in his foot that wasn’t picked up during initial X-rays Sunday in Seattle. Kittle could be out eight weeks, which means his season could be in jeopardy.

There are nine weeks left in the regular season, including the 49ers’ bye week in November.

San Francisco is preparing to play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium in a rematch of last season’s NFC title game.

The 49ers, of course, look nothing like the team that reached last season’s Super Bowl as defensive end Nick Bosa (torn ACL), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (torn ACL) and defensive end Dee Ford (back) are all on the shelf.

Kittle signed a record breaking five-year, $75 million contract extension in August making him the highest paid tight end in NFL history. Garoppolo is in the midst of a five-year, $137.5 million contract he signed in 2018. Before the latest Garoppolo and Kittle injuries, the 49ers were among the league leaders in salary on injured reserve at $48 million, according to Spotrac.

San Francisco made a cost-cutting move at the trade deadline on Monday, agreeing to send linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

With the franchise quarterback and star tight end out for the foreseeable future, the 49ers might decide to continue trading away players for much-needed cap relief and draft picks to build towards getting back to contention in 2021.