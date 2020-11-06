49ers notebook: Shanahan expects Bourne, others back from COVID list; Garoppolo unlikely to need surgery

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrate touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The rag-tag 49ers team that had to play Thursday night against the Packers will get some reinforcements after a long weekend before playing the New Orleans Saints Nov. 15.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday he expects receiver Kendrick Bourne to be added back to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list along with the other players placed on the list this week, fellow receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and left tackle Trent Williams.

He’s also expecting top running back Raheem Mostert, who’s missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, to be back on the practice field next week. Same for Samuel, who missed two games with a hamstring injury.

Bourne passed consecutive coronavirus tests after a positive test earlier in the week, Shanahan confirmed. Bourne and his teammates will be allowed back in the facility next week as the team prepares for its trip to New Orleans before a much-needed bye during Week 11.

As far as Thursday’s Packers game goes, Shanahan didn’t sound upset about losing three starters the day before the game (Samuel had already been ruled out with a hamstring injury) while there was no apparent case of COVID-19 for Bourne or his teammates.

“I dealt with the disappointment yesterday,” Shanahan said. “Finding out that it was negative today, I was glad for Kendrick and those guys that they don’t have to worry about at least being sick right now. ... That’s what everyone in this world’s got to deal with right now. They’re doing that for the safety. Unfortunately it wasn’t necessary but I get why it did happen.”

Shanahan said players will be given Friday and the weekend off, aside from their usual COVID-19 testing at the facility, before getting back on the practice field next week.

Surgery for Garoppolo unlikely

Shanahan Friday sounded optimistic his starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will return this season because he isn’t expected to need surgery on his injured right ankle he hurt for a second time on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Good news from the doctors is none of them are recommending surgery right now,” said Shanahan. “So we’re going to not do anything for these four to six weeks, rest it, and then we’ll re-evaluate in these four to six weeks and hopefully it heals up the way the doctors are anticipating and he’ll be good to go then and not need surgery.”

A four-to-six week time frame would give Garoppolo a chance to return at some point in December while surgery would have likely ended his season after just six games.

Shanahan in the meantime will stick with Nick Mullens as his starting quarterback despite Mullens struggling with a downtrodden supporting cast in the loss to the Packers before leading two late touchdown drives. The 49ers scored just three points over their first eight possessions Thursday with Mullens throwing an interception and losing a fumble. His final stat line: 22 of 35, a touchdown, interception and 86.7 passer rating.

C.J. Beathard was promoted over Mullens as the No. 2 quarterback earlier this season before Shanahan gave the job back to Mullens.

“It’s firmly Nick,” Shanahan said when asked about how fluid the quarterback situation is. “As I’ve always kind of said, I feel real good with Nick and C.J. They’re always pretty neck and neck for me. But I’m not just going to bounce them back and forth. Something would have to happen to make a change. Nick wasn’t the reason that (loss) happened last night and that’s why he’ll get the first opportunity versus New Orleans.”

49ers to sign Josh Johnson

Journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson will sign with the 49ers practice squad with hopes to practice next week, Shanahan said. With Garoppolo being moved to injured reserve on Thursday, Shanahan wanted another quarterback available in case something unforeseen happened again like what happened with the receivers landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

“With Jimmy not being available, we need three guys available, especially with the COVID protocols and stuff,” Shanahan said. “So I wanted a guy who’s done it before and been in the league. Got a number of close friends in the league who have been with Josh and heard great things about him and excited to get him in our building.”

Johnson, 34, an Oakland native, was with the 49ers in 2014 and has spent time with 12 other teams since entering the league in 2009. He was also the starter with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the defunct UFL in 2012 that played their games at Raley Field, now known as Sutter Health Park, where the River Cats minor league baseball team plays.

Johnson has appeared in 33 games and made eight career starts, including three last season with Washington. He’s completed 55.2 percent of his throws for 1,632 yards, eight touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 61.7 passer rating.

Tartt, Williams to get injuries examined further

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams exited Thursday’s game with turf toe and a high ankle sprain, respectively, Shanahan said. He indicated both players would undergo further testing on Friday and the extent of their absences are unknown.

Both players have dealt with injuries throughout the season. Tartt returned from a two-game absence from a groin injury while Williams has dealt with a knee sprain and calf injury. Tartt was replaced by Marcell Harris, who was burned for a long touchdown on his first defensive snap Thursday, while Jamar Taylor worked in Williams’ stead. Shanahan will update on the players’ status next week.

Shanahan was asked about the rash of injuries the 49ers are dealing with and if the team’s performance staff was at all culpable. San Francisco has used injured reserve and suited up more players than any team in the NFL this season.

Shanahan had just three usual starters on offense available for Thursday’s game (while at least three were on the COVID list) while a slew of the team’s most important players have been banged up throughout the campaign.

The 49ers revamped their training and medical staff after the 2018 season with a batch of new hires, including Ben Peterson, who was hired for a new role tabbed Head of Player Health and Performance.

Some players, like Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, Ronald Blair III and Weston Richburg have dealt with setbacks from their injury recoveries which caused them to miss more time than initially expected.

But Shanahan indicated he doesn’t blame the performance staff for any of it. He chalked the injuries up to bad luck and the lack of offseason program in the spring because of the pandemic.

“The strength and conditioning staffs (didn’t have an) offseason, so it’s hard to evaluate how they’re doing in Zoom workouts throughout the offseason. So I’m not putting much on them for that,” he said. “This is the situation the whole league is dealing with. I know we have it worse than others. When you don’t go through an entire offseason, and you go through a two-week training camp, that’s I think with anyone using common sense should expect.”