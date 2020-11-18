49ers’ place first-round pick Javon Kinlaw on COVID-19 reserve list

San Francisco 49ers’ Javon Kinlaw (99), left, pushes a practice sled during a drill at practice at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Bay Area News Group/Pool

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Kinlaw had the best game of his professional career. He recorded 1.5 sacks and had a pass breakup in the 27-13 loss on the road.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of those categories, his team is required to immediately place the player on the list. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the 49ers placed defensive linemen Arik Armstead on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Last week, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was placed back to the COVID-19 reserve list days after he came off the same list. It’s not clear if he tested positive for the disease a second time, as the team can’t reveal the circumstances that put players on the list. Bourne played on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Armstead played Sunday against the Saints, recording two assists and one tackle.