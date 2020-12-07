49ers vs. Bills: Key moments and analysis as playoff hopes hang in the balance

The San Francisco 49ers, clinging to their playoff hopes, did not get off to the start they were hoping for in the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was the story of the first two quarters. He threw for 236 yard and two touchdowns while completing 19 of 23 (83 percent) throws. The 49ers were down to their fourth option at slot cornerback and Buffalo took advantage with Cole Beasley catching all seven of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Offensively, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was focused on running the ball, calling 16 runs to just nine passes from Nick Mullens, who completed just six for 57 yards.

Here’s our quick rundown of the first half.

First quarter

The Bills’ opened the game with a 60-yard drive to the 49ers’ 10-yard line, and San Francisco’s defense thought it recovered a fumble from running back Zack Moss, but it was overturned via replay as Moss was ruled down at the 7.

The Bills elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal, and Allen’s pass was incomplete to tight end Lee Smith. Dre Greenlaw was in coverage, and Allen appeared to have Smith open, but the throw was late and well behind him, giving San Francisco’s defense the first big play of the game.

The 49ers were bailed out by a questionable pass interference call on third down near their goal line when Mullens tried a long pass to Brandon Aiyuk on third down. The 49ers got into Bills’ territory with two strong runs from Raheem Mostert.

Shanahan thought his team scored a touchdown on third-and-goal from the 1, but fullback Kyle Juszczyk was ruled just short. Then the Bills stuffed Jeff Wilson Jr. on fourth down, giving both teams a failed stint at the goal line in the first quarter.

But on the first play of Buffalo’s possession, Moss fumbled the hand off and linebacker Fred Warner recovered, giving the 49ers the ball back at the 3. Three plays later, Aiyuk scored his fourth touchdown in his last five games, giving San Francisco a 7-0 lead after a wild opening sequence.

Second quarter

The Bills responded with a quick scoring drive, that included two great plays from Allen to find Beasley and Gabriel Davis, before finding Beasley for a 5-yard score just in front of Richard Sherman at the goal line. That tied the game at 7, and gave Beasley 74 yards on four catches in just under 17 minutes of game time.

The 49ers had to punt, then Warner had an interception nullified by an illegal contact penalty on Sherman, the Bills converted a run on fourth and short, and Allen threw a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox for a 4-yard score, giving Buffalo a 14-7 lead. Allen completed 15 of his 18 attempts to this point.

The Bills forced a punt and got the ball back with just over a minute remaining. Allen made a few plays off schedule for explosive gains downfield, setting up a 37-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 17-7 lead as the first half expired.