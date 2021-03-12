49ers mock drafts: Brass may not be talking, but the national conversation is shifting

Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson announced in 2019 that the city would welcome the 2021 NFL draft. Assuming the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t derail those plans, Cleveland will be abuzz April 29, when this year’s draft begins. AP

Don’t be surprised if you don’t hear much from the 49ers’ brass for the better part of a week.

Reports are coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are not speaking with the media at least until the NFL’s new league year and free agency kick off Wednesday. It’s a strategy at least a handful of teams are reportedly using.

Despite the temporary silence coming from Santa Clara, there are plenty of people across the nation talking about the 49ers — notably what they could do in the opening round of the 2021 NFL draft.

After getting clarity on compensatory picks and the league’s salary cap, the 49ers currently have 10 slots in this year’s three-day draft scheduled to take place in Cleveland — assuming the event isn’t fully virtual again like last year — but the focus surrounds what San Francisco could do with the only opening-day selection, which is No. 12 overall.

In weeks past, analysts seemed to think the team should draft a quarterback who could back up or even replace current starter Jimmy Garoppolo. While some are still eyeing a signal-caller, the new favorite is a player who would help protect the quarterback.

The 49ers’ free agency moves next week and in the following days will no doubt cause projections to shift. The draft is more than 1 1/2 months away, so there’s plenty of time for speculation.

For now, let’s look at who national analysts think could be called to wear red and gold come April 29.

Updated March 4

ESPN offers randomly scheduled mocks from longtime analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

The most recent post comes from McShay, who has the 49ers dealing with the Denver Broncos to move up three spots and select Alabama junior quarterback Mac Jones.

This is the second time this offseason McShay has the 49ers trading, but this time San Francisco is moving up to grab what he projects would the fifth quarterback. This would be three picks faster than 1999, when five QBs were taken in the first 12 picks, including the top three spots.

In 13 games for the national champion Crimson Tide, Jones led the nation with 4,500 passing yards with 41 touchdowns, second only to Florida’s Kyle Trask, and just four interceptions. Jones doesn’t run much, but he did score a rushing touchdown this past season.

“Jones doesn’t have the rushing ability of the other four QBs, but he processes quickly, has excellent ball placement on short-to-intermediate throws and shows the ability to anticipate,” McShay wrote. “He’d mesh nicely with the Niners’ quick game and could bring more balance to an offense that has run on the sixth-highest percentage of plays in the NFL since coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017.”

Kiper, who hasn’t updated his mock since Feb. 25, has the 49ers trading up five spots with the Detroit Lions to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The junior threw for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games last season for the Buckeyes. He also ran for 383 yards on 81 carries and scored five times.

“I’d love to see Fields play for Shanahan, who could get the best out of him,” Kiper wrote. “If this deal happens, San Francisco could designate Garoppolo as a post-June 1 release and save $25 million on its cap this year. That would help offset the lost draft picks in the trade because the team would have some money to spend in free agency – and bring back left tackle Trent Williams. The 49ers were really hurt by injuries last season, but they should be back in the NFC West race in 2021.”

Updated March 9

The league’s official website provides mock drafts from multiple analysts. The most recent post comes from former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who has San Francisco selecting taking Patrick Surtain II, a junior cornerback from Alabama.

In 13 games for the Crimson Tide, Surtain had 37 combined tackles (22 solo), an interception returned for a touchdown and nine passes defensed.

“With the 49ers set to lose several veteran cornerbacks in free agency, they add a physical one who thrives in press man coverage,” Jones-Drew wrote. “Surtain has the ideal size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) and speed for the Niners’ Cover 3 system.”

Updated March 10

Like NFL.com, CBS Sports offers insight and analysis from multiple writers. Pete Prisco is the latest to weigh in. He has the 49ers taking North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

The Bison were held to just one game this past season due to COVID concerns, but Lance was stellar a season prior, accounting for 42 total touchdowns in leading North Dakota State to its third consecutive FCS Championship victory.

The redshirt sophomore completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in 16 games. Lance also ran for 1,100 yards on 169 carries, good for 6.5 yards per attempt, and 14 scores.

“They could play Jimmy Garoppolo one more year if need be. If they let him go, Lance could be their starter,” Prisco wrote. “He has the ability to move, which would be outstanding in their offense.”

Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the college’s Pro Day for NFL scouts Tuesday in Evanston, Ill. Charles Rex Arbogast AP

Updated March 9

Luke Easterling of USA Today’s Draft Wire has the 49ers lined up to draft Rashawn Slater, a senior offensive lineman from Northwestern.

He decided not to play his senior season in 2020 due to COVID, but Slater was on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college, and was a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

“If the 49ers are going to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, something that will be much more likely if they miss out on the top five passers in this draft, they’ll need to improve the protection around him. ... Slater was dominant at tackle for the Wildcats, but is versatile enough to slide inside if necessary,” Easterling wrote.

Updated March 9

Alec Pulido — a writer with Fan Nation, part of the SI network — also has the 49ers drafting Slater.

“You can argue all day as to where Rashawn Slater will line up but the 49ers need help on the offensive line and Slater’s versatility would help there,” Pulido wrote. “He should immediately play inside and transition out if they need him to, in spots.”

Updated March 9

Draft analyst Walter Cherepinsky makes frequent updates to his mock draft. However, in his most recent version, he keeps the 49ers on Caleb Farley, a redshirt junior cornerback from Virginia Tech.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2019, when he had 20 total tackles (14 solo), four interceptions (including one pick-six) and 12 passes defensed in 10 games for the Hokies.

“Caleb Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but he has high upside with nice size and speed,” Cherepinsky wrote.

Updated March 11

Analyst Danny Kelly has the 49ers trading down eight spots with the Chicago Bears to select Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, a player he says has shades of Marcus Peters.

The junior had 12 total tackles (eight solo), an interception and 10 passes defensed in six games for the Wildcats.

“After trading back from the No. 12 spot, the 49ers look to bolster their cornerbacks group by grabbing Newsome here,” Kelly wrote. “The former Northwestern star would provide a much-needed boost to new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ secondary, particularly with Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, Dontae Johnson, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Jaquiski Tartt all heading to free agency.”

Updated March 11

Draft analyst Eddie Brown updates his mocks each week. In his latest installment, he doesn’t change his pick for the 49ers, keeping them on Slater.

“Regardless of who the quarterback is, the interior offensive line needs to be upgraded. Slater ... handled the mighty Chase Young as a junior while playing left tackle and didn’t allow a single sack the entire season,” Brown wrote. “He’s versatile and talented enough to play all five offensive line positions.”

Brown lists offensive line, defensive back and defensive tackle as the 49ers’ top positions of need.