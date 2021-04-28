49ers mock drafts: With the NFL draft almost here, which quarterback will it be at No. 3?

It’s back.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a virtual event for the first time in league history, the 2021 NFL draft will kick off with a live, fan-attended celebration Thursday in Cleveland.

The 49ers entered the NFL offseason with the 12th overall pick after finishing 6-10 in 2020. However, San Francisco made a huge draft-altering deal last month by trading with the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3 — a move that signaled the franchise would look at a quarterback even with having incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo under contract through next season.

But who will it be? With Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson widely expected to go 1-2, that leaves three solid candidates, in alphabetical order: Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

If the first three picks of the draft are quarterbacks, it will be the first time that’s happened since 1999, when Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith came off the board in succession.

Recent talk across the nation has the momentum going toward Jones, who played 13 games for the national champion Crimson Tide last season. The redshirt junior led the nation with 4,500 passing yards and threw 41 touchdowns, second only to Florida’s Kyle Trask, with just four interceptions.

Lance appears to be the No. 2 option. He played just one game in 2020 before the Bison canceled their season due to COVID-19 concerns. However, he was stellar a season prior as a redshirt sophomore, completing 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions while running for 1,100 yards and 14 scores en route to leading North Dakota State to its third consecutive FCS Championship victory.

As for Fields, he finished his junior season with 2,100 yards on 70.2% passing, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games for the Buckeyes. He also ran for 383 yards and scored five times.

There’s even one analyst who has one of the consensus top two picks falling to San Francisco.

The Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman put the 49ers on Lance in our most recent seven-round mock on April 19. But what are national analysts saying? Here’s a final look.

Note: This will be updated regularly before the 49ers make their pick Thursday afternoon.

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay (April 20): Fields

Bucky Brooks (April 27): Lance

Charley Casserly (April 15): Jones

Charles Davis (April 28): Lance

Daniel Jeremiah (April 6): Jones

Maurice Jones-Drew (April 13): Fields

Rhett Lewis (April 26): Jones

Chad Reuter (April 23): Jones

Peter Schrager (April 20): Jones

Josh Edwards (April 28): Lance

Pete Prisco (April 27): Wilson

Chris Trapasso (April 28): Lance

Ryan Wilson (April 27): Jones

USA Today

Nate Davis (April 19): Fields

Luke Easterling (April 26): Lance

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (April 7): Fields

Albert Breer (April 27): Jones

Roy Countryman (April 26): Lance

Gary Gramling (April 25): Lance

Pro Football Talk

Peter King (April 26): Jones

Staff (April 27): Fields

Theo Salaun (April 28): Lance

Joseph Zucker (April 27): Jones

Danny Kelly (April 26): Jones

Walter Cherepinsky (April 27): Jones

Charlie Campbell (April 27): Jones

Final Tally

Fields: 5

Jones: 12

Lance: 9

Wilson: 1

