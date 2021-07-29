Video shows 49ers QB Trey Lance hyping up crowd and Nick Bosa’s first camp action

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance hyped up the crowd at training camp on Thursday, video shows, running and waving a team banner.

Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee also took video on Wednesday of the first camp action of Nick Bosa since the defensive end’s ACL injury. Defensive end Dee Ford and wide receiver Jalen Hurd also showed quick moves during the camp.

The team kicked off training camp with a competitive first practice this week.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continued what’s been a strong offseason dating back to OTAs in the spring, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, smoothly running the first team offense to the point where Shanahan says it’s not a competition just yet for the starting quarterback job, Biderman reported.

“I was impressed with both of them in OTAs,” Shanahan said. “I’ve only been around (both of) them one practice now and they seemed sharp today.”