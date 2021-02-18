Six-game sets ahead for the Triple-A champion River Cats. Here’s a look at the season

For the first time in about a year and a half, the River Cats will get a chance to defend their third Triple-A championship.

Sacramento’s schedule was announced Thursday. The Pacific Coast League team will open its season on the road with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on April 8.

The River Cats will play their first game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento a week later — they’ll play host to the Sugar Land Skeeters — pending approval from local and California health officials. The team’s entire 2020 season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic, stoking fears of survival.

The schedule is packed with six-game sets throughout the season, with Wednesday serving as an off day each week. There is one four-game series slated, July 8-11 against the Salt Lake Bees.

The River Cats’ regular season ends Sept. 21 with the last of a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators.

OUR 2021 SCHEDULE IS HERE! Find more information about what to expect and how to secure your tickets here: https://t.co/xY3ghPbHKa pic.twitter.com/KS4BFjRB0e — rivercats (@RiverCats) February 19, 2021

This is the 21st season for the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate since 2015. Last week the club announced a partnership extension that runs through 2030. They were previously affiliated with the Oakland A’s.

Game times have not yet been determined. Visit rivercats.com or call 916-371-HITS (4487) for more information.